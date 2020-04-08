YOUR COVID-19 UPDATE

• Death in Delta County: Delta County Public Health has reported its first death related to COVID-19. The individual, whose sex was not provided, was in his or her 70s and had underlying medical conditions. The health department reports the person had been a resident at an assisted living facility outside of Delta County.
As of Wednesday, Delta County had recorded six positive cases.
• As of Wednesday, Montrose County had recorded 39 positive cases and three deaths. Fifteen patients are hospitalized. Montrose County has conducted 469 tests; 312 have been negative; 109 are pending and nine results were inconclusive.
Montrose County Public Health says state modeling projects a surge for ICU patients at the end of April; this projection is dependent on the success of social distancing. Montrose County’s emergency operations center is working with Montrose Memorial Hospital to prepare for any surge and identify alternate locations that can provide care, if needed.
• The county strongly reminds people to practice social distancing, including teens and children, who should not be hanging out with friends or otherwise congregating. Wear a face mask in public and if you are sick, stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, start by contacting your doctor for how to proceed.
• There will be a public lands update Thursday morning at 9:30 on the Montrose County Facebook page.
• The public information line for COVID-19 is 970-252-4545, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
