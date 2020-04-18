Youth mentoring program adapts to pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has put many local nonprofits with scheduled fundraisers in a bind. While the response to the respiratory illness caused by the novel strain of the coronavirus has also affected Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray, the youth mentoring program will still be holding its annual online auction — the existing format works in the day of social distancing.
“It’s COVID-19 free. Unfortunately, a lot of people had to cancel their fundraisers because of (COVID-19) altogether. But we’ve decided to move forward,” said Lissette Riviere, Art Partners case manager.
The online auction begins at 8 a.m. Monday, at www.partners-west.org, and concludes at 8 p.m. Friday, April 24. View the more than 300 items, goods and services now up for bid at the above address.
“With all the COVID-19 (response) going on, it’s affecting everyone in different ways. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Riviere said.
Although donors have been generous, providing goods and services worth about $33,000, the auction is down by about $13,000-worth of goods that are usually on the block. “It’s going to affect us and that’s why the fundraising is so important,” Riviere said.
Proceeds help pay for programs, activities and resources. No fees are charged to Partners’ young mentees, ages 6 to 17, who are paired with an adult mentor of the same sex to foster self-esteem, academic improvements and bonding with positive role models.
The pandemic poses challenges, because restrictions on gatherings were imposed to slow the spread of the virus, and a statewide stay-home order precludes all but essential activities, work and exercise.
“Mentoring is such an interpersonal effort and means of shaping young lives, that it’s extremely difficult,” Partners Executive Director Curtis Hearst said.
“A lot of our kids are referred to us because of challenging situations at home. Now that they’re stuck at home, we worry that those challenges are magnified.”
Partners has been working to keep relationships intact by dropping care packages to the kids and their mentors, and providing postcards the youths can mail to their mentors — an old-school means of human connection.
“You can get some good, old-fashioned mail. We’re just keeping involved in encouraging them to maintain contact, even though they can’t be together face-to-face,” Riviere said.
“Normally, we do monthly activities for our kids waiting to be matched and for our partnerships. Obviously, we haven’t been able to do that. We’ve been making care packages and dropping those off to families and mentors with activities to do at home and to encourage communication between mentors and mentees.”
Hearst said Partners has also been able to provide gift cards for grocery stores and, with recent funding through the Montrose Community Foundation’s COVID-19 relief fund, Partners is organizing with a local restaurant to deliver a special meal to families.
Partners has also turned to online conferencing programs like Zoom for training and other purposes. The organization is preparing to launch virtual training for mentors, with a professional speaker who focuses on positivity. The mentors will then pass along what they learn to the kids in the program.
As a second step, Partners obtained funding to work with 20 families in an online format to identify their strengths and how to maintain and perpetuate them, Hearst said.
“Our mentors are still reaching out. We’re going to train them on using more technology,” he said.
Partners serves 65 kids who are being mentored in Montrose, Delta and Ouray counties. Another 35 are on the waiting list to be matched with an adult mentor.
Despite the pandemic, three new volunteers have begun the process of becoming mentors, Hearst said, encouraging other adults to start the application process, even though it won’t be possible to complete that process until after the pandemic declarations are lifted.
“We’re learning as we go. It’s devastating, but there are ways to adapt,” Hearst said.
“It is not the same product we were developing before, we we are learning to adapt and still provide meaningful experiences and connections for kids.”
