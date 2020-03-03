The Texas man who fell on a ski run in Telluride last week died of brain trauma. The San Miguel County Coroner’s Office said Gregory Orgeron’s manner of death is accidental.
Orgeron, who was in his 40s, was taking beginner ski lessons at the Telluride resort Feb. 23 and fell after making several runs on the Magic Carpet Run, a teaching area of about 125 feet long, resort CEO Bill Jensen said.
Orgeron got up and went back to the top of the run, where he sat on a bench, removed his skis and complained of a headache before falling unconscious. Jensen said he had been wearing a helmet.
Ski patrol arrived within three minutes and took Orgeron to the medical center. From there, he was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, where he died the next day.
“It’s a very sad, tragic outcome,” Jensen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.