Coroner, citing health woes, steps down

Dr. Thomas Canfield, renowned forensic pathologist and longtime Montrose County coroner, has resigned, citing declining health.
Canfield turned in a resignation letter on June 20, which was discussed and accepted June 23, during a special meeting of the Montrose County commissioners, at which Canfield’s deputy coroner, Rick Fellebaum, was appointed to the new vacancy.
“(Canfield’s) service to the county has been amazing over the decades,” Montrose County Commissioner Keith Caddy said, after the meeting. “The services as a pathologist for Western Colorado, he did an amazing job over many years. His services are much-appreciated.”
In his resignation letter, Canfield cited severe health issues that began after a Dec. 11, 2020, vehicle crash left him injured and hospitalized. The “repercussions have not resolved as of this date,” Canfield wrote. “I am unable to fully carry out the responsibilities of this office due to this physical disability.”
Canfield experienced a medical episode that day while driving on 6720 Road, left the roadway and crashed into a tree, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
“Our determination was it was a single-vehicle accident. Dr. Canfield had suffered some type of medical incident and ran off the road. I’m thankful he recovered from what I consider severe injuries. It was a medical event,” he said.
In Colorado, the position of coroner is an elected office. Under statute, the county commissioners fill such vacancies via appointment, with the person who is selected serving until the next election for the position.
The coroner’s office is up for election in November; Canfield was not seeking reelection. Fellebaum is running unopposed. Caddy said that as the lead deputy coroner who will likely be coming into office after November’s election, Fellebaum was the natural choice for the vacancy.
After the commissioners’ vote to appoint him, Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes swore in Fellebaum, to applause.
Canfield was first elected coroner in 2006; prior to that, he was instrumental in establishing the Montrose Forensics Laboratory at the hospital and is nationally known as a forensics expert.
“I think he’s done an amazing job for his tenure as Montrose County coroner,” Hall said. “He’s definitely been integral in our homicide death investigations. I hate to lose him because he’s been a wealth of experience. I truly wish him the best.”
A full feature on Canfield is to be published in an upcoming edition.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.