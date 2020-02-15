Corpse abuse bill edges closer to becoming law

A bill to increase penalties for abusing human remains handily cleared the House earlier this week and proceeds to the Senate, where its sponsor believes it stands a good chance of passing.
House Bill 1148 first passed out of the Judiciary Committee and then the full House — unanimously and with bipartisan support.
“I was kind of amazed we got it out of Judiciary unanimously and then it passed the House unanimously to the Senate, which is very rare, especially in this polarized world,” Rep. Matt Soper, primary sponsor, said Friday. Soper, a Republican, represents Delta County and parts of Mesa County.
The bill increases the penalty level for abuse of corpse from a class-2 misdemeanor to a class-6 felony. Soper introduced the bill in response to the ongoing case involving a former Montrose funeral home, Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and the associated non-transplant human tissue business, Donor Services, Inc., which fell under FBI investigation and were spotlighted in a Reuters series concerning “body brokering.”
The FBI served warrants on the businesses in 2018. The agency has not publicly disclosed the nature of its investigation, which has been forwarded to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Survivors who used Sunset Mesa for cremation services have said publicly and in court documents that their deceased loved ones were harvested for body parts without their consent, and sold, and/or that they received back the wrong cremains, or another substance entirely.
Sunset Mesa’s former owner denies all allegations.
When the House took up Soper’s bill Monday, several Montrose and Grand Junction area residents who were affected testified via remote link to tell lawmakers HB1148 is a step in the right direction as a deterrence, even if it is not an end-all fix.
“With it becoming a class-6 felony, I think this is just the beginning of some more laws that can be put into place,” Delta County Coroner Lance Boren said, during his testimony.
“Just imagine you receiving your call from the FBI, stating that (your) loved one you received from your funeral home entrusted to care for them is actually ash, trash, concrete or someone else’s cremains.”
Soper said he had feared some opposition in committee and on the floor. “I think the reason why members didn’t vote no … is because of the compelling testimony in committee. It was just such heavy testimony the members could see this was a really good bill, a really good change in public policy,” he said.
In the Senate, Bob Gardner, a Republican, and Rhonda Fields, a Democrat, are the lead sponsors. In the House, Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Boulder, also joined the bill in time for its third and final reading.
“That sends another message that this is a good bipartisan bill, good public policy,” Soper said, adding that he’s spoken with Gov. Jared Polis about HB1148.
“I think if it makes it to him, he will likely sign it,” said Soper.
