The name of Kenton Seth, the crevice garden designer who spoke at the Montrose Botanic Gardens, was incorrect in a Thursday photo caption. The Daily Press regrets the error. A chuckwagon dinner fundraiser for the gardens is tonight, Sept. 25, at the garden (next to the Montrose Pavilion at 1800 E. Pavilion Drive) with separate seatings at 5:30 and 6:30. Tickets, $15/each; 21 and older event.

