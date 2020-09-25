The name of Kenton Seth, the crevice garden designer who spoke at the Montrose Botanic Gardens, was incorrect in a Thursday photo caption. The Daily Press regrets the error. A chuckwagon dinner fundraiser for the gardens is tonight, Sept. 25, at the garden (next to the Montrose Pavilion at 1800 E. Pavilion Drive) with separate seatings at 5:30 and 6:30. Tickets, $15/each; 21 and older event.
Most Popular
-
Montrose’s favorite ‘grandma’ retires from City Market
-
Montrose High School schedules cohort quarantine after positive COVID-19 test
-
'Pawn' sentenced to probation in Western Area Power Authority embezzlement case
-
Dive team brings Sno-cat out of lake after 2019 tragedy
-
New eatery Bonnie & Clyde's opening in Montrose
-
Police: Trespassers make themselves at home with personal comforts — and pot
-
Woman killed, baby hurt in rollover
-
To heaven and back, Grand Mesa Outdoors owner climbs all 58 Colorado fourteeners
-
Delta Walmart pharmacy; business are deemed COVID outbreak sites
-
Ryan Dean Glover
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.