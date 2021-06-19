‘Cosmos, what is happening to me?’ Testimony in Norwood child deaths trial indicates girl may have seen sister girl die

Strange sights greeted Dan Covault late summer in 2017, when he entered the Norwood property of Frederick “Alec” Blair.
There were symbols carved into fence posts, drawings on the ground. He saw stacks of rocks — and pennies every few feet along the crude roads through the 17-acre parcel. At each intersection, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office sergeant found loose change, which he and other investigators were never able to explain. They found burn pits with charred electronics and what looked like the remnants of an Egyptian mythology book.
But the greater urgency was the nature of the Sept. 8, 2017 call that brought authorities to that small farm: two small bodies found inside of a sealed car, which DNA analysis would later confirm as Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshall, 8.
The position of their bodies showed Covault that Makayla had possibly seen her younger sister die, he told jurors Friday, about a week into the trial of Ika Eden.
Ika Eden, who uses both of her names as one, is among five members of a traveling religious sect who was charged in the deaths and is the last of them to stand trial. She is accused of two counts of child abuse resulting in death.
Hannah and Makayla died in a car crammed with trash, dead flies piled more than an inch deep on the floorboards, and the shed casings of insect larvae stained their clothing, Covault, the prosecution’s advisory witness, told jurors on Friday.
Although there was detritus from food packages and cans with holes punched in them, he found no tool in the car that the girls could have used themselves to access the cans, he also said — yet elsewhere on the property, investigators reported finding roughly 160 pounds of dried goods that were still OK to eat.
Both girls perished in the back seat of the car, which sect members Ashford Archer and Blair then tarped up and sealed off with duct tape at the door seams.
According to Covault’s testimony, Hannah had been sitting cross-legged, facing the rear window when she succumbed to what pathologists said was likely heat, starvation and thirst. The little girl tipped over backwards, her head pointing toward the fly-clotted floorboard on the passenger side.
Makayla’s body was across the back seat. Her head rested on top of Hannah’s bent knee, showing Covault that Makayla had died last and came to rest on her sister’s body.
He also found small items associated with children, like a paper and yarn craft item and writings in a childish script. On one of the pages found, Covault said, someone had written “Cosmos, what is happening to me?”
Per prior testimony, Hannah and Makayla were traveling with an end-times religious sect, with their mother, Nashika Bramble; Archer; purported sect leader Madani Ceus; Ika Eden, and others.
After an encounter at a truck stop near Grand Junction, Blair invited the group to stay on his Norwood property and became a devotee, who believed Ceus had the power to “reap” his soul. His rise was fast: He was variously declared “Ra” (the name of the Egyptian sun god), replacing another sect member who left Norwood before the girls died, and according to testimony, believed he was the reincarnation of both Jesus and Buddha.
Once on the farm, Ceus banished first Hannah, then Makayla to the car, over perceived impurities, and said they could not be fed anything she had prepared.
By Sept. 8, 2017, the other sect members were staying near a plywood shack on another part of the property — but still near enough to hear any calls from the area of the car, Covault said, citing a “sound check” he performed with a deputy.
Covault said one of them stood by the car and the other, by the plywood shack.
Without Covault raising his voice, the deputy could tell he was speaking, and, when he elevated it to half of his maximum volume, he could be heard plainly, the sergeant testified.
The nearest neighbor lived about 250 yards from Blair’s property and the next nearest, about half a mile; the town of Norwood, visible through a gap in the scrubby trees on the property, was less than 2 miles away, yet there was no evidence anyone in the group had sought help from those sources, Covault also said.
Prior testimony in co-defendants’ cases indicated Blair and Bramble had obtained food from a Telluride charity on or about July 20; presumably goods for the last things Hannah and Makayla could eat, as Ceus had not prepared them. Also according to testimony from earlier proceedings, Bramble was eventually “separated” from the main group, too, and told to stay in a vehicle, but departed on foot a few days before sheriff’s investigators and assisting agencies swarmed the property.
Covault faltered once during his testimony Friday, as he told the courtroom of having to dry the pages on which the children had apparently written. These, he said, after taking a few seconds to compose himself, had been “saturated” with decompositional fluids.
Covault’s earlier testimony pointed to a change in Blair’s customarily friendly demeanor that other witness also had spoken of.
Acting on a standing invitation, he arrived on Blair’s property about a month before the Sept. 8 discovery to conduct a compliance check of Blair’s marijuana grow.
Covault found dead plants — and, although he didn’t know it at the time, Ceus’ two children, who ran from him. He followed them until he came across other adults and asked for Blair.
Blair told Covault he was no longer growing marijuana, then ordered him off the property. Since he was there on Blair’s invitation and had no idea two other girls were entombed in a parked vehicle, Covault had no option but to go, and did.
However, he was concerned by what he had seen and reported the children to Health and Human Services. Covault said that agency did not act on the information, as far as he knew.
Covault next saw Ceus’ two daughters on Sept. 8 that year. The investigator said he was initially confused, because he was told there were two dead children, but the only children he knew of were clearly alive — and with Ika Eden.
“The children were terrified. The children had gravitated to Ms. Eden,” Covault said.
Other witnesses earlier this week testified that, in their interactions or observations of the group, Ika Eden was the primary caregiver for all four children.
A friend of Blair’s testified he had seen three children on the property when he was working there, but did not ever see Hannah and didn’t know she was there. He, too, said Ika Eden seemed to be taking care of the children.
Ika Eden is representing herself. She successfully objected to certain aspects of testimony the prosecution intended to elicit from the woman who became the foster mother of Ceus’ children.
According to argument outside of the jury’s presence, the witness was to testify about a nightmare that left one of the surviving girls shaking and terrified — in which she saw “two girls alive and two girls dead.”
Prosecutors already intended to tell the witness to curtail her testimony so it would not be prejudicial, but did want her to discuss being a mandated reporter, and why she reported the child’s nightmare to social services.
Mesa County District Judge Gretchen Larsen ruled in favor of Ika Eden on that aspect, finding this information irrelevant as to whether Ika Eden had caused Hannah and Makayla’s deaths.
The witness was to be allowed to testify as to a severe nightmare having occurred, but not that the other child saw “two girls alive and two girls dead.” That would be hearsay, Larsen said.
The trial is set to resume Monday, when Blair is expected to take the stand.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
