A poll from the Colorado Health Foundation found that the costs of living and housing are the biggest concerns Coloradans have this year.
The Pulse Poll, in which a bipartisan team of researchers surveyed 2,639 Coloradans over a month, found that “persistently high living costs and housing affordability are presenting a ripple effect across multiple aspects of daily life and fueling worries for the state’s future generations,” a news release from the foundation said.
According to the release, 51% of respondents identified housing costs as an “extremely serious problem” compared to 37% of respondents in the 2020 poll. Families expressed concern that their children won’t be able to afford to live in Colorado.
“I feel like I am living in a time warp, because for the past several years, we have been having this conversation and we’ve not seen a lot of change,” Zach Neumann, executive director of the Community Economic Defense Project, said. “Eviction filings continue to touch all time highs. The Pulse survey continues to reveal the tremendous anxiety people feel about the cost of housing and the cost of living, and policymakers have not been able to get their arms around this at all.”
Neumann’s organization — which the Colorado Health Foundation provides funding for — is based in Denver and works to build economic and racial equity through partnerships with low-income and working people. It started in April 2020 to prevent evictions and displacement throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Conor Cahill, spokesperson for Gov. Jared Polis, said Polis has identified solutions that will help with housing, which are “supported by data and by policy think tanks on the left and the right.” Cahill said housing and affordability being identified as top concerns for Coloradans is “not surprising” because “the state hasn’t yet acted.”
“The lack of housing options is a problem of our own making and we can solve it whenever we choose to do so, and the Governor hopes that time is now instead of the distant future,” Cahill said in an email. “This new data is yet another wake-up call for those locked into a status-quo that isn’t working and further shows that Coloradans, like the Governor and problem-solving legislators, business, environmental, labor and local leaders, know that the current state of play is not saving people money and want real solutions.”
The poll identified cost of living as the No. 1 concern among respondents. At No. 2 was housing, an issue politicians from across the state have prioritized in recent years. The third biggest concern was government/politics, the fourth homelessness, and the fifth public safety/crime.
Senate Bill 23-213, known as the land use bill, was one of Polis’ top priorities for the 2023 legislative session, aiming to address Colorado’s housing shortage by effectively removing single-family zoning in many of the state’s cities. It would have required local governments to approve more residential density and encourage more housing along key transit corridors, but it died after legislators failed to vote on it on the last day of the session.
Cahill said Polis wants to continue developing housing solutions next legislative session, working with members on both sides of the aisle to increase housing supply and meet the state’s needs.
Neumann said the Legislature needs to take “dramatic action” if it wants to change people’s mindset on housing and affordability in Colorado. He said this would include significant investments to create more housing that will remain affordable for the long term, as well as stronger action to protect renters — one of the groups identified as the most vulnerable by the Pulse Poll — such as just cause for eviction and rental assistance.
Top predictor of someone’s health
Housing Colorado Executive Director Brian Rossbert said Colorado has seen “historic investments” in housing over the last few years, including one-time federal dollars and money the state will see kick in soon from Proposition 123, a measure that asked voters to dedicate $300 million in annual funding to state affordable-housing initiatives by tapping into funds that could otherwise be returned under TABOR refund mechanisms. Rossbert said making sure this funding goes to the areas with the greatest need is the next step in addressing Colorado’s housing problem.
“I think we’ve got a long ways to go still to catch up with our supply and to preserve the affordable housing that we already have,” Rossbert said.
Housing Colorado acts as an industry resource for anyone working in affordable housing, representing about 350 organizations including nonprofits and construction companies. It advocates policies that promote the production and preservation of affordable housing and educates the industry on best practices.
Rossbert said more housing needs to be built that is affordable for those with the lowest incomes. He said this will require commitment from local and state governments, nonprofits and philanthropic organizations.
“Housing is the foundation of our communities,” Rossbert said. “You can’t talk about economic policy or education policy or really anything else without talking about housing policy. So when we talk about health in our communities, we definitely need to be talking about housing, and I think the Pulse Poll bears that out.”
Neumann added that housing continues to be a top predictor of someone’s health, noting how drastically physical and mental health declines when someone loses their home.
“Basically, when you lose your housing, you lose your ability to live a normal, functional life,” Neumann said.
The Colorado Health Foundation will release a more in-depth analysis of housing affordability and cost of living later this month, with additional analysis on other poll findings to come throughout the year.