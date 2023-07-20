A poll from the Colorado Health Foundation found that the costs of living and housing are the biggest concerns Coloradans have this year. 

The Pulse Poll, in which a bipartisan team of researchers surveyed 2,639 Coloradans over a month, found that “persistently high living costs and housing affordability are presenting a ripple effect across multiple aspects of daily life and fueling worries for the state’s future generations,” a news release from the foundation said. 



