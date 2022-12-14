Delta County commissioners last month approved a roughly $1 million upgrade to the emergency dispatch system, following Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Stewart’s recommendation.
“It’s an expensive proposition to have a working 911 system,” Commissioner Don Suppes said.
“We need to have the latest (equipment) to keep the 911 system operational 24/7, 365 (days a week),” Stewart said.
Commissioners increased the 911 surcharge on phones to help cover the costs of the upgrade.
Effective Feb. 1, 2023, the 911 surcharge for all cell phones in the home and landlines in the home as well as VOIP (voice over) is increasing from $1 to $1.97 per month per line. Prepaid phones will be $1.71 per transaction, which is set by the Public Utility Commission.
Delta County Communications Supervisor Karina Artaz contacted the DCI earlier this month saying they had received 69,000 911 calls since January and average about 6300 911 calls per month. She said they were using Windows 7 software for their 911 emergency system. “We really need this upgrade to Windows 11,” Artaz said.
Stewart said due to supply chain issues, a specific time frame of the upgrade is not precise, but it is hoped that the upgrade process will begin in the summer of 2023.
He also noted that the budgeted amount for the upgrade could be affected by costs in relocating the dispatch to the Carnegie Library after the libraries’ new building is complete where the old City Market stood on Sixth Street.
