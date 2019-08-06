Montrose City Council is leaning toward asking voters to approve a 0.5-percent sales public safety tax increase this November — although councilors said they want to be sure of projected construction costs for the new police station it would help fund.
Council has already decided to seek a ballot measure that will allow for more police officers to be hired, as well as a few non-sworn support positions, including an attorney for such matters as nuisance property abatement. The money is also being sought to build a large police station, on land the city already owns, and this portion of the sales tax would sunset after 25 years.
The sales tax increase would augment, not replace, city general fund allotments for police services.
City council is still considering just how much of an increase to seek at the ballot box and worked Monday during a work session to reach a general consensus. Council will at a later date formally vote on the amount that will go on the ballot.
Prior to the tax-number discussions Monday, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall and Cmdr. Tim Cox reiterated real-world examples they said supports adding more sworn officers and support positions.
The recent mass murders in Texas and Ohio were on Hall’s mind, along with multiple and significant drug arrests made here last week.
“The FBI and Homeland Security are very concerned about all of the recent mass shootings in the United States,” Hall said.
Effective response is a quick response, by trained and properly equipped officers, he said.
In Dayton, Ohio, this past weekend, police responded within a minute and an officer took out the body armor-clad shooter with a patrol rifle, Hall said. According to published reports, the suspect, Connor Betts, still managed to kill nine people and non-fatally shoot 14 more before he was stopped. The fatality victims included his sister, Megan, who was shot before he opened fire inside a bar. An estimated 23 more were injured in escaping the scene.
Hours earlier, in El Paso, Texas, a gunman killed 20 people in a shopping plaza; he was captured alive and was identified as Patrick Crusius.
Montrose trains regularly for active shooter scenarios. But, said Hall: “Our response time is more than it should be.”
For a top-priority call, the average response time is 16 minutes; the recommended response time is between four and seven minutes, Hall said.
“We need to work on our responses times,” he said, adding that in order to do that, more officers are needed. “That’s the reality of it.”
Cox discussed recent drug busts, including a SWAT operation late last week on Weldon Road that led to the seizure of about 17 grams of suspected heroin, fentanyl and multiple types of ammunition, as well as an earlier, unrelated traffic stop in which 28 grams of meth were seized. (See the Aug. 3 Montrose Daily Press.)
The proactive patrols that brought about these arrests were possible because of overtime and the warrant that was served on Weldon Road arose from an initial citizen complaint.
“When we have these types of drug houses, we need to respond,” Hall said. “We don’t have the normal patrol resources to handle something like that, so we use overtime. … We’re trying to handle these types of things.”
Officers are also patrolling parks and will be on hand during FUNC Fest this weekend, a need Hall said is particularly important in light of July’s shooting at a California garlic festival that killed three, including a young boy. “I’m not fear-mongering, but we need to be there,” Hall said.
Officers used to work 10-hour shifts but now work 12-hour shifts, with four patrol officers and one sergeant on. The sergeants, who ideally would be supervising, are taking calls, too, and Hall is even using retired officers on the streets.
With sales tax funding that would pay for 20 positions (17 sworn positions), he envisions being able to put six officers (including a sergeant) on a shift and reducing those shifts back to 10 hours.
The MPD would add three in patrol to supplement the shifts, but the biggest staffing increase would occur in the detectives division. With more detectives, felonies that currently fall to patrol to investigate would shift to the detectives division, further freeing up patrol.
On average, the MPD investigates 69 sex assault reports per year, Hall said in offering just one example of a crime that takes significant resources to investigate. (Not all reports lead to arrests and prosecutions.)
Additionally, the tax would enable a dedicated traffic unit to handle traffic issues such as crashes. Hall envisions also having an officer in the unit trained to investigate fatalities; at present, he relies on the Colorado State Patrol for that.
With enough officers, too, the MPD could roll out its own street crimes unit to proactively tackle drugs, the chief added.
“It’s just a lot of stuff and we have a lot of things that are straining our staff,” Hall said.
He and Cox also reiterated information that police continue finding firearms during drug arrests.
The chief further explained why members of the public may think the MPD is over-responding to incidents. The truth is, people who are just passing by do not know the nature of a particular call, or the amount of officers appropriate to handle it, Hall indicated. Additionally, officers who are in training cannot respond to calls alone. (See the Aug. 3 Montrose Daily Press.)
And, although the Weldon Road raid nabbed a significant amount of drugs and other items, further abatement is needed to halt illegal activity there. Hall said that even after the raid, officers saw a person go onto the property and, when they followed up with a second search, they discovered a hidden room there, he said.
“Right now, we’re being buried. That’s the truth of the matter,” Hall went on to say.
Hall also discussed what he sees as the consequence of doing nothing. Other nearby jurisdictions either have a sales tax for public safety or are requesting one.
As those jurisdictions are better able to fight crime, the chronic criminals will follow the path of least resistance, Hall said, coming to places where they think it’s easier to get away with breaking the law.
“This is another reality we have to face,” he said.
“That really hits home,” Councilor Roy Anderson said. “If we do nothing, what’s going to happen?”
Hall also said the stats show Montrose isn’t much different than other Western Slope communities, which are also grappling with increasing crime and dwindling resources. “We’re not unique,” he said.
City Manager Bill Bell later presented several tax increase levels for council’s consideration. The increase would also fund a larger replacement building for the MPD’s current 6,000 square-foot structure.
The bare minimum required under the current plan would be $2.8 million a year, Bell said. An increase of 0.45 percent would not be sufficient, although 0.5 percent — or 50 cents for every $100 spent — would work and 0.55 percent would provide a cushion.
Staff also looked at 0.6 percent and 0.75 percent. “We think we don’t need that amount of money,” Bell said.
Anderson said he appreciated having the increases broken down in terms of how much per $100 spent, because it put it in perspective for him.
Anderson said, however, he would be “uncomfortable” with asking for more than 0.5 percent, because the city will continue providing general fund money for police operations.
“We still have the responsibility. I don’t want anyone to think this gives us a whole bunch of money that we used to give to the police department and now we’re going to spend it on something else,” he said.
The estimates on a new police station gave Mayor Pro-Tem Barbara Bynum pause. The $11.5 million estimate was based on a study conducted two years ago, yet construction costs have been increasing, she said.
Bynum said she did not want to go with the $11.5 million figure, only to later learn more money would be needed. The lack of more current numbers “makes me nervous,” she said.
She and other councilors indicated they were otherwise comfortable with a 0.5 percent increase on the ballot.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
Present staffing
at MPD
6 patrol sergeants
27 sworn officers
3 detectives
1 detective sergeant
Civilian support staff
Number of officers on shift at a given time: 4
Public safety tax considerations
• Rates:
0.75 percent, or 75 cents for every $100, would raise $4.46 million;
0.60 percent, $3.57 million
0.55 percent, $3.27 million
0.50 percent, $2.97 million
0.45 percent, $2.65 million
Police Department requested funding:
First year startup operations $3.1 million
Ongoing annual ops: $2.1 million
Police station building expansion: $11.5 million construction estimate, with 25-year amortization and approximately $700,000 per year debt service repayment; this portion of sales tax increase would sunset at 25 years.
Montrose sales tax, compared to other towns:
Montrose’s current sales tax is 7.95 percent
Delta: 7.9 percent
Fruita: 8.27 percent
Steamboat Springs: 8.4 percent
Durango: 8.4 percent
Grand Junction: 8.52 percent
Glenwood Springs: 8.6 percent
Telluride: 8.65 percent
Gunnison: 8.9 percent
Ridgway: 9.05 percent
Ouray: 9.45 percent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.