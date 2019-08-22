With current contracting estimates for a new police station in hand, Montrose City Council intends to seek a 0.58-percent sales tax increase to beef up the police force and construct a larger, more appropriate building.
The sales tax increase, if approved by voters, would decrease to about 0.44 percent after the portion funding a new police headquarters sunsets. The remaining tax would continue to help fund operations at the currently understaffed Montrose Police Department.
This money would not replace the amount the city already provides to the police department through the general fund; it would be additional funding a citizen advisory committee’s report deemed necessary to properly staff and equip the department.
Council had initially strongly considered a 0.5-percent sales tax increase, but, after further discussions, decided a more current estimate of construction costs was needed. Councilors have not formally voted on the official sales tax ask, which will be done when the ballot language is certified Sept. 3.
Councilors reached consensus after a lengthy work session discussion Monday, at which they also heard a 0.59-percent increase would provide more of a cushion during a recession, and floated strategies for possibly “recession-proofing” the measure.
“If our goal is to just ask exactly what we need, based on these numbers, that’s (0.58 percent) what it should be,” Mayor Pro Tem Barbara Bynum said, after detailed discussion of the figure and the amount of sales tax to sunset after debt service on the building is paid.
At various points during the work session, others floated the 0.59-percent figure. Public safety committee member Phoebe Benziger said the feedback she’s been receiving indicates support for that amount — but not, say 0.6 percent.
Bynum at a previous meeting led the charge for an updated construction estimate, to avoid asking taxpayers for an insufficient amount.
The city-appointed blue ribbon public safety commission recommended a sales tax increase after assessing the Montrose Police Department’s needs and ability to deal with rising crime rates.
Council initially was working with figures estimating a new police station would cost somewhere between $9 million and $12 million.
City staff, directed to update the figure, spent the past few weeks gathering information from cost data and architects.
Each police department building is customized to individual needs and therefore, costs will vary, Public Works Director Jim Scheid said.
He told council there has been a “huge escalation” in construction prices over the past few years, some as much as 30 percent.
Also driving the costs: Police departments are specialty construction and, under code, must be a category 4 building, constructed to withstand disasters. Such buildings have higher use than others, so security and liability costs also are higher.
Scheid said $435 per square-foot is on the low end of the spectrum for that kind of building; the figure applies to general contractor fees only. Further, there are also specific codes for ventilation, especially when it comes to evidence storage.
Costs of materials have risen dramatically, especially steel, Scheid said, explaining even the threat of tariffs can drive it.
He discussed two options: A three-story building with one story unfinished, falling in the $18 million range, or a two-story building, with one story unfinished and an adjacent auxiliary building that does not have to meet category 4 code requirements, thereby taking the costs down to about $16 million.
This price would include the costs of building the building and furnishing it, but not renovation of the existing police department.
The auxiliary building could be used for evidence processing and storage, plus training classes, and would bring in much less foot traffic.
At present, the MPD’s patrol, detective and administrative divisions are housed in about 12,000 square feet at 434 S. First St., plus the site is used for storage.
“Those things would be in the auxiliary evidence/storage/training classroom space,” Chief Blaine Hall said. This building could be constructed at less cost per square foot and be just as usable, he said.
Either of the two options would provide 25,000 square feet of finished space.
Bynum asked whether that meant the existing police department building could be repurposed as a municipal court; City Manager Bill Bell said that had been the consensus of the public safety committee.
Bynum then wanted to know if such repurposing would be paid out of the city budget “because this community has really high expectations” as to how its money is spent. Citizens might be happy to see the building repurposed, but “unhappy” to see the building sit empty and unused, she said.
“That would be a commitment the city would make with existing funds,” Bynum said.
Benziger, during her comments, said the two-story option and adjacent building seemed like a good idea.
“It’s not going to be a Taj Mahal. We will spend the money diligently,” she said, adding 0.59 percent would meet the needs.
The 0.58 percent figure might be an easier sell, Councilor Roy Anderson said. Bynum, toward the end of the discussion, said that leaves almost no room for interest rate increases, but Anderson worried that 0.59 percent would look like “padding.”
Mayor Dave Bowman also had concerns and said he was inclined to start at .058 percent.
Bynum, Anderson and Councilor Doug Glaspell also concluded it was best not to include in the ballot language a provision that would allow the sales tax to be used for the repurposing of the current police station. That could prompt suspicion, Bynum said.
“We need to make a commitment to use existing funds and budget for that (renovation),” she said.
Bynum repeatedly said she wanted to be sure voters understand the intention is not to reduce existing general fund money going to the police department and backfill it with public safety tax money — the latter would be additional revenue to meet needs.
The rough ballot language calls for the city to continue allocating general fund money to the police department at 2018 levels, although there was discussion Monday as to whether that should be spelled out as a percentage or as a dollar amount.
The city has spent the past few weeks explaining in public presentations that the sales tax money is in addition to the general fund, not a replacement, Bowman said.
What is important now, is explaining why the ask will be for 0.58 percent, not 0.5 percent, he said.
Anderson said it’s been made clear in public presentations that the 0.5 percent was not the official figure and that people must understand the lower figure was considered before more detailed conversations and new data on construction costs.
The numbers are changing because council is giving the matter good, deliberative thought in order to be transparent, Bynum said.
Those who already view the sales tax increase negatively are likely to see the new figure negatively, too, Bowman said.
Those opposed are likely to find fault regardless, Bynum responded, while those in the middle will respect the process at which the new figures came into play; Monday’s discussion, she said, makes it stronger.
Another public presentation takes place tonight at 6, and is expected to feature the updated figures. This presentation is at the Cobble Creek clubhouse, 699 Cobble Drive.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
