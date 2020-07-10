Council green lights annexation for multi-unit housing development with an emphasis on senior living and affordability

A developer cleared one hurdle for building a senior living community, when Montrose City Council approved the annexation of the Hilltop Addition on first reading.
Councilors on July 7 passed the application for an R-4 high-density district, despite concerns some nearby residents expressed. The R-4 zoning will allow for multiple-family residences, such as the townhomes Hilltop Health Services Corporation intends to build in a location north of Main Street.
Ivan Geer, engineer and representative for the Hilltop Addition applicant, said the R-4 zoning was necessary to have the flexibility in size to provide affordable housing. The property directly south is also zoned R-4.
“The only thing that's probably a little bit different since the original application is our future plan of units probably ranges from 125 to 250 units. A lot has changed in the world since we submitted our original application, and we need some flexibility to meet the market demand,” Geer said.
“We do plan on one, possibly two mulit-family buildings, we don’t have any plans yet… We do expect to have a lot of feathering out from south to north, attached and detached single-family units.”
The development will be a “multi-year, multi-phased project,” and Geer said changes in the market and that the lot sizes in an R-3 district would not be conducive to the developer’s ideas.
“One of the things that’s happened in the market over the last 10 or 20 years is construction costs, both horizontal and vertical, have exceeded the regular GDP (gross domestic product) as well as the general CPI (consumer price index), so being able to deal with that pressure and provide a product that has some density, makes it affordable for people,” Geer said. “My client is definitely interested in servicing the senior housing market.”
John Renfrow commented as a member of the public. He said that as someone who lived down the road, he was concerned about the high density of the area. He collected signatures from fellow residents sharing his concerns, and disclosed that one resident was in support of the development while 53 residents had given their signatures, and some did not participate due to COVID-19 concerns.
He also said that Hilltop had previously flipped properties and that he was concerned about the impacts on the surrounding area that might be made by a different owner. Renfrow, a real estate agent, cited his experience working with the City of Montrose for 15 years and knowledge of planning.
“The concern that I have, as well as a lot of the neighbors, is that if Hilltop does not go forward with this development and they sell this property to someone in the future, that zoning goes with the property, and then it’s going to be some affordable housing development when they go through,” Renfrow said.
“We have not done an R-4 zone, to my knowledge, since I’ve been here. R-4 zone was meant to be for a metro area when the code was created. That is the highest density allotment that we can have.”
Jackson Berry, Hilltop Addition representative, said Hilltop currently has no plans to sell the property and that even in that situation, the purpose of the development most likely would not change.
“This property is just north of Main Street and it’s close to the city core. Where in the future would you like to have high-density construction in the city of Montrose to accommodate, not only the aging population, but those who aren’t going to be able to afford larger lot size residences?” Berry said.
Mayor Barbara Bynum and Councilor Roy Anderson both emphasized the need for affordable housing in Montrose, especially for seniors, and said that this development would be a step in the right direction.
“I know that one comment I’ve heard a lot as I ran for city council was the need to do something about housing. One of the platforms I ran on was to expand housing options in our community,” Bynum said. “Of course that needs to be done correctly. … I think this does that. I think it expands housing opportunities in our community while following our existing protocols.”
