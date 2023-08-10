The company under contract to buy the historic Montrose City Hall on South First Street needs more time, in the face of rising construction costs and “unknowns” that come part and parcel with older buildings, Montrose City councilors agreed at a special meeting Wednesday.

After a brief executive session for legal advice on a contract extension that was followed with public discussion, councilors decided to vote on the matter at Montrose City Council’s next regular meeting, Aug. 15, and directed the city attorney to have the updated language available for review for the work session Aug. 14. If ultimately approved — and every sign Wednesday pointed to yes — the contract would be extended for 12 months.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

