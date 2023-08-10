The developer under contract to purchase the historic City Hall has requested a 12-month extension beyond the Aug. 21 closing date, which Montrose city councilors agree is needed. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
The historic Knights Pythias building is well on its way to being transformed into the Rathbone Hotel. The development company is also under contract for the historic City Hall nearby. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
The company under contract to buy the historic Montrose City Hall on South First Street needs more time, in the face of rising construction costs and “unknowns” that come part and parcel with older buildings, Montrose City councilors agreed at a special meeting Wednesday.
After a brief executive session for legal advice on a contract extension that was followed with public discussion, councilors decided to vote on the matter at Montrose City Council’s next regular meeting, Aug. 15, and directed the city attorney to have the updated language available for review for the work session Aug. 14. If ultimately approved — and every sign Wednesday pointed to yes — the contract would be extended for 12 months.
The reason? Construction costs have prompted the buyer to seek additional reviews in hopes of finding cost-savings, City Manager Bill Bell said.
The City of Montrose this year opened a new city hall in the former Wells Fargo bank building on Main Street and has moved operations from the historic City Hall at 433 S. First St. That building is under contract by Rathbone PropCo., which is also developing the former Knights Pythias building as a boutique hotel. The Knights Pythias building sits on the corner of South First Street and Cascade Avenue, virtually next door to the historic City Hall.
In March, city council authorized selling the historic structure as a means of funding its share of the recently created Montrose Permanent Fund. The fund is a partnership with the city, Colorado Mesa University and CMU Foundation to create additional educational opportunities in Montrose, including a culinary training/hospitality management course. A hotel/restaurant would be located in the old City Hall building.
Council in May approved a loan to Rathbone for the City Hall, which was appraised at $1.55 million; if the deal ultimately falls through, the property reverts to the city.
According to council discussion Wednesday, the city retains use of the facility in the interim. If the buyer does not need a full 12-month extension, the closing date could be moved up.
Bell also said there is a sum of $350,000 in escrow.
“They’re just under contract. This (amendment) allows them to have 12 months to do due diligence and everything. We have their down payment in escrow. … That will stay in escrow,” he said after council’s special meeting.
“Worst-case scenario is that in 12 months, costs haven’t come down at all and it’s not cost-effective to do it. We’re all hopeful the market will get some relief by then.”
Bell explained the buyer had received updated construction costs that are “not doable.”
“They want to be able to have time to get another contractor in to get some other cost estimates and see if they can get it to something that’s more reasonable. They’re investing a lot in the KP project and getting that up and going, so this will give them more time to progress on that and continue with the asbestos mitigation and the facade, and get the rooms put into the KP building,” he said.
The second phase of plans pertains to City Hall.
“There’s just a whole lot of unknowns with an old city hall building that they want more time to make sure their cost estimate can get refined,” Bell said.
“Construction costs are crazy for everybody right now. We’re seeing that all over town with every contractor. The market’s really tough.”
Rather than immediately voting after coming out of executive session, the council decided to recap discussions publicly. As part of those discussions, Mayor Barbara Bynum asked whether the others wanted to review the amended contract, then vote, or to simply vote to approve the amendment right then.
“The problem is the closing is supposed to happen on the 21st of August. So we need to extend this contract,” she said.
“I would want to review it, even if it’s just a city attorney telling me what’s on it,” Councilor Ed Ulibarri said, noting that the body’s next regular meeting is on Tuesday. “It’s not like he’s (City Attorney Ben Morris) rewriting the whole contract. He’s just adding some amendments to it. I don’t see any reason why we just can’t do that.”
Morris indicated he could easily prepare the amendment, which amounts to just a few sentences.
“Then we will not take a vote today, but instead we will look forward to adding a vote to our city council meeting Tuesday night … we’re looking at a contract extension,” Bynum said.
Councilor David Reed first asked for on-record consensus that the councilors have agreed to an extension along the lines of what was discussed is acceptable and only the final language needs voted upon.
“I think the reason is to publicly say that we all like this idea, we just want to approve the final language, so that the buyer knows where he stands,” Bynum said. “I think we’re good with that.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
