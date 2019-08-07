By Monica Garcia
Tuesday’s city council meeting was a source of mixed feelings.
Montrose City Council voted unanimously to deny the rezoning application for 931 N. Park Ave., Montrose, upholding the recommendation from the Montrose Planning Commission. If approved, the proposal would have rezoned the building from light industrial to commercial in order to allow for a new homeless shelter in the neighborhood.
Members of Montrose Lighthouse Inc. and the founder of Shepherd’s Hand were among those advancing the rezone application, in hopes of housing a dormitory there, along with providing resources for homeless and low-income people at the building.
The proposal brought pushback from neighbors and, during the City of Montrose Planning Commission meeting July 10, the commission voted 5-1 to recommend that council deny the rezoning request. The commission does not have the authority to deny an application, it can only make a recommendation on what should be done with applications.
As at the commission meeting, a group of residents from that area as well as representatives from the service organizations were present Tuesday. City of Montrose Assistant City Attorney Rachel Allen explained that council had two options on the matter: uphold the recommendation from the planning commission or set the matter for a de novo hearing, the latter of which is a new hearing in which evidence and testimony would be presented to council. Council would then make its own decision.
Senior Planner Garry Baker went over the map and plans for the rezoning. Though minutes for July 10 planning commission meeting haven’t been made available, Baker said a number of individuals spoke during that meeting.
Because the testimony given at the meeting would be disregarded if council decided to go ahead with de novo hearing, council did not hear public comment. The de novo hearing would have allowed council to hear everything for themselves, so hearing evidence or testimony Tuesday already presented at the planning commission meeting could taint that process, Allen explained.
“We have a set of citizens who have been tasked with job by the city council to review these things and make recommendations to us,” said City Councilor Roy Anderson, who has been part of the planning commission in the past. He noted those on the commission are professional, reputable people. They held a hearing and made a recommendation based on all the information presented. “... I kind of feel like if we opted for the de novo hearing we’re discounting the whole value of their procedures and their work. I’m leaning towards accepting their recommendation as they made it.”
After the council meeting, Chris Hauck, the chief executive officer at Montrose Lighthouse, Inc., said the vote was a bit puzzling considering council didn’t have the evidence the planning commission heard nor the material the organizations presented. He also said he was a bit surprised he and others were not able to make a statement.
An applicant for a re-zone has the option to apply for a conditional use permit, but Hauck said Montrose Lighthouse decided against that option under advice. He said with the initial 5-1 vote from the commission and the unanimous vote from council, they would be wasting their time attempting that.
“The fact is though that this thing is so out of whack,” Hauck said. “We’re trying to help the city deal with an extremely serious problem with donated funds and property and volunteer help at no cost to the city and they seem to be judging it to be a problem that we have, that we’re seeking their help on. Which is absolutely not true.”
Montrose Lighthouse currently subleases the former Brown Center as an overnight, emergency shelter during winter months. Hauck said the charity has two more years at the Brown Center, but other service organizations don’t have that time. Christ’s Kitchen, which serves hot lunch five days a week, is losing its lease and will have to leave the Penn Center Mall by the end of August (it will stop serving meals Aug. 16) and Shepherd’s Hand, which also provided hot meals, is also in need of a location.
Hauck said the organization has been looking for a location for three years. If the location at 931 N. Park Ave. worked out, it would have been years and would cost at least $600,000 to convert it into what they need before they could have housed people overnight. Wherever they go, there will be a huge amount of work and a lot of money to raise, he added. The path to both raising money and of those issues now does not work because it was dependent on getting that property.
“It couldn’t be more clearly, a shut door for us,” Hauck said. “... We’re discouraged but we’re not out of the game yet, we’re at least good for another two years in the winter, but there’s still nothing for the summertime.”
Mickey Garduno, who lives in the area of the North Park building, previously went door-to-door and helped collect letters from neighbors opposing the use of the North Park Avenue address as a homeless shelter.
“They do need a place, and I think it’s up to the community, to all of us, to get together to find a place and to help the homeless people,” Garduno said, noting it’s not just the responsibility of those few organizations.
She said it is nice that the city listened to the residents and what they wanted.
Garduno said although homelessness is a problem, North Park was not the right location for the shelter. She noted there are two schools as well as Community Options (which serves intellectually disabled), elderly residents and a busy bypass close by. She said she even had someone come to her door asking if her home was a soup kitchen; and although she felt bad for the person, the encounter made her a bit uneasy.
Gasrduno said she has compassion for the homeless, and helps when she can. She spoke to Jim Renfrow, another shelter backer, after the meeting, and offered to help in any way that she could. Garduno said she applauded the work the charities do and wishes them luck finding a new location.
The hope was council would have voted for the de novo hearing, but the ball is in the city’s court now, Hauck said.
“This is a huge problem,” Hauck said. “We’ve contained it thus far. Without the city’s help, without the city stepping up to the plate, it’s going to be unmanageable given this defeat today.”
Monica Garcia is the news editor at the Montrose Daily Press.
