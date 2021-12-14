Four city council seats are due for reelection in April, with council seats in Districts I, II, III and the At-Large position slated for a spot on the municipal ballot. The city released the election news on Monday, announcing that candidates can begin circulating nomination petitions on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
To be included on the April 5 ballot, all candidates must receive 25 valid signatures no later than Jan. 24, the city’s news release stated. Candidates elected to the District I and II seats will serve four-year terms, while the District III and At-Large representatives will serve two-year terms.
Councilmembers Mayor Doug Glaspell (District I), Anthony Russo (District II), David Reed (District III) and Barbara Bynum (At-Large) are up for reelection due to provisions set by the city’s charter. Mayor pro tem Dave Frank, whose term ends in April 2024, is the only incumbent representative not required to run in the upcoming election season.
Frank considers 2021 to have been a “very productive year” for Montrose.
“We have accomplished all of those benchmarks we have set ourselves at the beginning of the year,” the mayor pro tem said.
The 2022 election will place seat terms back on the city’s regular election cycle schedule, said Frank.
Both Reed and Russo were voted in by the City Council earlier this year after former council members Roy Anderson and Dave Bowman stepped down from their district seats. Per the city’s charter, new council members voted in midterm must run in the following election season.
While Russo will be running on schedule for his district seat, Reed’s District III seat was originally up for reelection in 2024.
For Reed, the short tenure has so far been a good experience for the seasoned municipal official. Reed was previously elected the Montrose mayor in 2003 and returned to the City Council in May.
The councilman hopes to continue contributing to the community through his district’s seat if reelected.
“A lot of positive things [have been happening],” said Reed, reflecting on the year. “I think Montrose is moving forward and I want to continue to be a part of that process. I’ve been honored and pleased to serve on the council and so now, I will run and see if the citizens of Montrose want to keep me in the position that I would love to do.”
Russo, appointed in June following Bowman’s resignation, echoed Reed’s sentiments, adding that he “thoroughly enjoyed” his time serving Montrose. The newest representatives’ efforts have been geared toward meeting community needs in housing, economic growth and growth management.
Making decisions that continue to help the community grow has been an honor, Russo said.
“It has been wonderful working with a great team, which includes both our city council members and city employees,” said the councilman. “I hope the community gives me the opportunity to continue to serve them in this capacity.”
As the year draws to a close, the city is focused on continuing the improvements and various projects currently underway. Construction has presented several challenges during the pandemic, with labor, contractor and material shortages impacting several plans. Overall though, the year has gone well, said Glaspell.
“That’s one of those things we don’t have a lot of control over. We just have to work through it and work with it,” he said.
The mayor noted that city efforts are focused on continuing to improve Montrose while trying to anticipate how they can manage future growth.
A slew of projects are due for completion in 2022, including new businesses, housing and economic developments, the new Marriott hotel and the new public safety complex. Bynum hopes to remain a part of the city’s efforts for one more term and is “definitely running.”
Bynum holds the longest tenure of the current council members, wrapping up her second two-year term in the At-Large seat. The seat is eligible for three two-year term cycles, allotted six years on the City Council compared to the eight years that the district seats can hold. Candidates for the seat can reside anywhere within city limits, but they must meet the minimum residency requirement.
The councilwoman noted that her history on city council, as well as her knowledge and understanding of Montrose’s current issues and endeavors, would prove beneficial as the city moves forward with its host of projects.
The city typically receives around two candidates per vacant district seat, but the 2020 election defied expectations after eleven candidates submitted petitions, according to Lisa DelPiccolo, the city clerk.
To qualify as a candidate, individuals must be registered electors, eighteen years of age or older, clear of felonies and have resided within the city and district they seek to represent for at least 12 consecutive months immediately preceding election day.
Residents interested in running for a vacant district seat can access the candidate packet through the city website or pick up a paper version from the City Clerk’s office between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
To view a map of Montrose’s council districts, candidates can visit https://bit.ly/Montroseelections. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 970-240-1430 or via email cityclerk@cityofmontrose.org.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.