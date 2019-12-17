The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a countywide test of the emergency notifications system on Wednesday, Dec., 18 at 2 p.m. Delta and Ouray counties are also conducting testing of the “CodeRED” emergency notification system.
The test measures the number of residents reach in an emergency and county officials stress it is only a test. All traditional landline phones, registered cell phones and Voice over IP (Spectrum/Elevate Internet based) phones will receive a call to validate telephone numbers in the CodeRED Emergency Notification System database for each county.
Here’s what people need to know:
• There is no need to take action if you receive the call. Emergency Management and WestCO Regional Dispatch Center are testing the system to ensure its capabilities and to encourage additional residents to enroll to receive future notifications.
• This process helps us continually improve the system. Testing increases the efficiency of the system and speed at which notifications will be delivered during an actual emergency.
• If you have not signed up, please take a few minutes to register your phone number(s), email(s), as well as home and work addresses. The process is free, and only takes a few minutes.
In the event of an emergency, dispatch or emergency management can use the emergency notification system 24-hours a day to send an emergency alert to residents and business owners within an area defined by first responders.
If you live or work within the boundaries of the alert area, the system has the ability to call, text, and email an emergency alert to you and your family that tells you the specifics of the emergency and gives instructions on what to do to stay safe.
To ensure everyone in your family receives emergency alerts at home and work, register all phone numbers, emails, as well as your home and work addresses with system.
You can also download the CodeRED App from the Google Play and Apple App store. The app allows you to create an account and receive alerts within a specified range of your location so if you are traveling through an area with an active emergency, such as a wildfire, you will receive the alert on your phone.
To register, follow these steps:
1. Sign up via text message: You can also text “WestRegionENS” to 99411 to register your cell phone. Follow the prompts on your phone.
2. Create an account online: Any resident in Montrose County can register at: https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BF7ED953CC69.
Having current contact information in our database ensures you and your loved ones will be notified in the event of an emergency near your home and/or place of work.
If you have moved and wish to remove your contact information from the emergency notification system, you can visit OnSolve.com and scroll all the way to the bottom of the page and click on the “CodeRED Opt Out” link.
You may also call 866-939-0911 to remove your information from the system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.