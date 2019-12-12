Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday formally approved the 2020 budget, totaling more than $87.13 million.
“Thank you for being diligent with the dollars,” Commissioner Sue Hansen, board chairwoman, said, after Commissioners Roger Rash and Keith Caddy, and County Manager Ken Norris all took turns thanking staff and department heads for their hard work.
The approved budget reflects a final supplement of $15,000 to the clerk’s technical fund for unexpected expenditures.
By fund (rounded), the breakdown is:
General fund, $28.68 million;
Technical fund, $7,800;
Conservation Trust fund, $125,000;
Local public health fund, $2.04 million;
Public safety sales tax, $14.47 million;
Road and bridge fund, $19.5 million;
Social Services fund, $7.4 million;
Solid waste fund, $47,705;
Event Center and fairgrounds: $1.89 million;
Capital expenditures, $1.76 million;
General debt service fund, $1.54 million;
Airport operations, $4.68 million;
Fleet management, $2.9 million;
TABOR emergency reserve: $2 million.
“I think we got a good, solid budget,” Rash said later Wednesday.
“We’re excited about moving on. It’s good to get to that piece behind us.”
By law, counties must submit their budgets to the state by Jan. 31.
