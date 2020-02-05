Montrose County commissioners favor zero-liquid discharge as a means of addressing salinity in the Paradox Valley.
According to the commissioners’ formal comment letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, zero-liquid discharge, as described in a draft environmental impact statement, is the only one of four alternatives to the existing Paradox Valley Unit deep injection well that “does not have a fatal flaw.”
Montrose County says although the method requires heavy energy use, it allows provides for the maximum removal of salt from the Paradox Valley that would otherwise flow into rivers.
Commissioners were set to formally ratify the comment letter during their Wednesday board meeting.
Naturally occurring brine flows into the Dolores River from the Paradox Valley, and, ultimately, into the Colorado. In compliance with a 1974 law mandating salinity control, the Bureau of Reclamation currently injects the brine deep underground into the limestone of the Leadville Formation, removing about 95,000 tons of salt annually.
The deep well injection infrastructure and piping system, called the Paradox Valley Unit, is nearing the end of its useful life. Bureau of Reclamation recently released a draft environmental impact statement, or DEIS, listing options for salinity control.
These include no action, meaning no salinity control would take place, and Alternative B, under which a new deep injection well would be drilled on either Skein Mesa (a combination of BuRec land and Bureau of Land Management-administered land), or Monogram Mesa/Fawn Springs Bench on BLM-administered land.
Montrose County is opposed to Alternative B because of the seismic activity that is anticipated, the letter says. The existing well is already causing seismic activity, including quakes exceeding 3.5 magnitude.
“As the (BuRec) has noted, there are numerous unknowns when injecting to the depth necessary to reach the Leadville Formation,” the letter states.
“The uncertainty of future seismic activity creates a risk to Montrose County residents that is unacceptable to this board.” Commissioners also said they are concerned seismicity might collapse underground mines common in the Paradox Valley.
Further, the feasibility of well siting won’t be known until after drilling begins; if the site is found unsuitable, it spells a “risky expenditure,” the county said, plus a new injection well would remove less salt than other alternatives in the DEIS.
Nor did Alternative C find favor among commissioners. This alternative would use evaporation ponds and piping to remove salt and would require a 60-acre landfill.
Echoing previously stated concerns, the commissioners’ letter says the visual impact would harm the scenic resources that are attracting tourism and recreation — and the associated surface disturbance could be seen for miles.
“For the region to suffer this level of blight in order to address a salinity issue for lower basin states is not a reasonable socioeconomic tradeoff,” commissioners wrote.
The DEIS itself notes Alternative C does not conform with the BLM’s Uncompahgre Field Office resource management plan’s visual resources objectives — that alone should be enough to remove C from consideration, the county says.
Although Alternative D also comes with a 60-acre landfill, Montrose County supports it, with the hope that the bureau, BLM, the county and communities can work together to select the least intrusive landfill site.
“Alternative D offers other unique advantages. The ability to return the produced freshwater from the facility to the river is desirable in a basin where seasonal flows are frequently low,” the letter states.
Also, because of community input, the commissioners believe installing the gas line the alternative requires would benefit residents by providing “at least some offset to the burden placed on the Paradox Valley by a multi-state project.”
The Bureau of Reclamation is accepting comments on the DEIS until Feb. 19. View the document at www.usbr.gov/uc/progact/paradox/index.html.
Send comments to paradoxeis@usbr.gov or to Ed Warner, Area Manager, Bureau of Reclamation, 445 West Gunnison Ave, Suite 221, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
