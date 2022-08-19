A traffic light at Chipeta Road and U.S. 550 will help trim the number of “horrendous” crashes at the intersection, Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash said Wednesday, shortly before voting with the other commissioners to award the contract.
The commissioners approved a contract for Mountain Valley Contractors Inc., of Grand Junction, which submitted the lowest responsive bid at $896,000 and some change. The bid award moves the long-awaited traffic signal closer to its anticipated completion next summer.
The county collaborated with the City of Montrose, which is also a stakeholder in the intersection. Based on traffic counts of city and county traffic, the two governments agreed to a cost share of 60% for the county and 40% for the city, with a cap of $2 million. Actual operation of the signal falls to the Colorado Department of Transportation, although the city and county are responsible for having it built.
All three county commissioners on Wednesday hailed the partnership with municipal government, as well as the forthcoming safety improvements.
“This is a great thing. We need a light out there,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said. “It is a bad intersection. It needs to be controlled better than it is right now.”
People turning from Chipeta onto U.S. 550 headed into town (where the highway becomes Townsend Avenue) have to cross multiple lanes, which can be a challenge during heavy traffic. In recent years, re-striping on the northbound lanes of the highway — which changed the passing lane into an acceleration lane for traffic turning from Chipeta — has helped.
But more is needed.
“We’re looking forward to safety improvements at that intersection,” Commissioner Sue Hansen said.
“It shows what happens when the county and city governments work together,” Rash said, later adding he was pleasantly surprised by the price tag.
“We receive something that’s safe and more efficient for our community, but the safety is the biggest thing. We’ve had a lot of horrendous accidents out there.”
Rash said the intersection has long been a problem — he’d been dealing with it since 2006, when he still worked for CDOT.
The signal will serve to slow speeds and improve safety, although of course it cannot eliminate the possibility of a crash, Rash also said.
“It’s been a challenge, to say the least, and I think this is the best opportunity to fix some of those really bad crashes that we’ve had out there,” Rash said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone