A traffic light at Chipeta Road and U.S. 550 will help trim the number of “horrendous” crashes at the intersection, Montrose County Commissioner Roger Rash said Wednesday, shortly before voting with the other commissioners to award the contract.

The commissioners approved a contract for Mountain Valley Contractors Inc., of Grand Junction, which submitted the lowest responsive bid at $896,000 and some change. The bid award moves the long-awaited traffic signal closer to its anticipated completion next summer.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

