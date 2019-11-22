The required paperwork for 3XM Grinding and Composting’s Thunder Mountain Organics is nearing completion, after Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday signed off on the state’s certificate of designation for the Amber Road site.
“That’s just about the final step,” co-owner Keith Mautz said Thursday. “We’re getting very close. We’ll have to have an engineer sign off when the dirt work is done and then the (state) health department signs off on that.”
Thunder Mountain in August obtained a county special use permit for green waste recycling on the approximately 38-acre site, after pushback from neighbors.
Although some nearby property owners dropped their objection once the Mautz family decided not to accept biosolid wastes, others remained concerned with trash and property values. The county’s special use permit contains several conditions, including those requiring fencing and a berm. Biosolids are prohibited under the special use permit.
Thunder Mountain was also required to obtain a certificate of designation through the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“This type of facility requires approval by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment,” County Planning Director Steve White told commissioners Wednesday.
Much of the CDPHE’s review pertains to engineering, including water, water flow and the depth of groundwater, he said.
The review also included compliance with statute concerning waste disposal sites and facilities, with the CDPHE determining the facility is able to comply with the technical environmental and public health standards.
Thunder Mountain cannot accept waste until a construction certification report deems it has been properly constructed, a letter from the CDPHE says.
The county was required to also certify the state’s certificate of designation, White said.
As per the special use permit requirements, the county plans to conduct a review of operations once the facility has been open six months, which Commissioner Sue Hansen reiterated Wednesday.
The Mautzes separately received state grant money to help offset some of Thunder Mountain’s operational costs.
The CDPHE’s Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity grant fund awarded about $1.2 million to Thunder Mountain; Mautz said most of it will be used for the dirt work and equipment.
The site broke ground in recent weeks and despite a few rain delays, Mautz expects completion sometime at the beginning of next year.
“We’ve been working on this a long time. It’s finally all coming together and getting the end of it within sight,” he said.
