Montrose County hit “pause” on enforcing zoning regulations for hemp-processing facilities, in order to better determine the type of zoning that should be applied.
On Wednesday, commissioners voted to put in place a moratorium on enforcing the current zoning regulations for hemp growers or processing establishments. The moratorium does not preclude county staff from enforcing the applicable building codes on growers or processors.
Instead, it is intended as “an emergency measure” that gives the county until March 31 to determine whether hemp processing is properly considered light industrial, heavy industrial, or agricultural for purposes of zoning regulations.
The current zoning resolution “does not address the unique impacts of the growing or processing of hemp,” the resolution for a temporary moratorium on enforcement says.
Hemp “has become a popular agricultural product” in the county and commissioners need time to research and revise land-use regulations to appropriately address the effects of hemp processing and growing, the resolution also says.
“It’s a process new to all counties in the United States and we’ve got to figure out where we fall in it,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said Friday.
Within 45 days of the moratorium’s expiration, county staff is to provide commissioners with proposed updates.
