What’s being billed as a “boutique hotel” is coming to downtown Montrose, with some help from the Region 10 League for Economic Assistance and Planning.
Details about the hotel are for now under wraps, but a public announcement is expected soon, Region 10 Business Loan Fund Director Dan Scinto said.
The project brought him before Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 3, seeking a formal request that the state amend Region 10’s community development block grant program contract for an additional $200,000 to help leverage the “multi-million dollar” hotel proposal.
Montrose County is Region 10’s fiscal agent for the grant, which helps qualifying businesses throughout Region 10’s six-county service area. Job-creation and retention are basic components of the community development block grant requirements.
Via contract, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade provides funds to disburse via the block grant program.
This four-year contract (running for two years followed by a two-year extension), expires in November. The contract amount is determined by the population in Region 10’s service area and is usually about $348,000 in base funding, although requests for contract amendments may be made that dramatically change the amounts at which the contracts close out. Counties are expected to use the base amount over a four-year period.
“The more growth we’ve seen in the area, that contract has had amendments made to it,” Scinto said later on Wednesday.
Scinto explained that he identifies businesses that need financing and fit within the job-creation requirements of the grant program.
Under the contract, the fiscal agent — Montrose County — has to make amendment requests to the OEDIT. Commissioners most recently did so in June, when Scinto asked for $200,000 to help a manufacturer planning to relocate to Colorado Outdoors and $50,000 for a project on the West End.
“It is a very large request, working with a local bank, for a multi-million dollar project for a boutique hotel that’s going to be in downtown Montrose,” Scinto told commissioners Wednesday, in making his latest request.
“It’s exciting to see that there’s this much economic development interest in Region 10, specifically in the city of Montrose.”
Scinto later told Commissioner Sue Hansen that he did not yet know when the hotel might break ground.
“But it will be a welcome addition. We have a lot of hotels and some of them need to be updated, so this would be a nice addition to our community,” said Commissioner Roger Rash.
Rash later acknowledged the work involved in managing the community development block grant dollars.
“Region 10 covers multiple counties. It’s not just Montrose County. … I support this 100%,” he said.
“It’s important to understand that the funding that goes out is in the amounts of $20,000 per full-time job equivalent that’s created through the funding process,” Scinto said. “It’s all about jobs and helping businesses get created or expand.”
Region 10 often partners with local lenders when a qualifying business owner doesn’t have the amount of money a bank requires for a private loan. Region 10 can chip in gap funding to help bring the loan to fruition and its investment encourages lenders to leverage money in support of a venture.
“The whole idea is to create a bankable business within the terms of the loan. We don’t compete with banks for loans,” Scinto said later on Wednesday.
Hop farm liquor license hearing continued
Billy Goat Hop Farm’s owners have turned their attention to seeking a special use permit that would allow the sale of beer at a festival planned this fall.
The farm came before the commissioners in July, hoping to have a liquor license granted for the Southwest Fresh Fest on Trout Road, at which brewers would be selling beer from freshly harvest hops.
However, county planners weren’t certain whether zoning allowed a liquor license without any connection to commercial activity and commissioners at the time continued the hearing.
On Wednesday, commissioners were told Billy Goat’s operators had discussed a special use permit and are now seeking one.
That, Planning Director Steve White said, will take time, so he recommended continuing the matter until later in the year.
“Of course, they would love to have it approved, contingent. I didn’t feel that was the right approach,” White said. “I felt like we, as a board, would be much more in agreement with this particular application, knowing they have a special use permit and there would be connection to that special use permit, as well as possible conditions on the special use permit.”
Commissioners agreed and continued the hearing on Billy Goat’s application until December.
The farm is working on its next moves to hold the fresh fest, one of its co-owners later said, and more information is pending.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.