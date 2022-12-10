Region 10 League for Economic Assistance is banking on a state grant to help fund its efforts to give “non-bankable” entrepreneurs the loans they need to create and retain local jobs.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Montrose County commissioners signed off on a fresh application for a Community Development Block Grant that, if successful, will bring in $348,000 from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
Under an intergovernmental agreement, the county is the fiscal agent for Region 10’s grants. Commissioners’ yes vote marked one more of many times the county has supported Region 10 grant applications.
“What we’ve done with this contract in the past is, we’ve provided more than $6 million-worth of money to businesses. We’ve had a grand total of $204,000-worth of defaults only, which is great,” said Dan Scinto, Business Loan Fund director for Region 10.
The loans have paid off for more than just the recipients: Scinto reported 502 jobs created and 654 retained since the Business Loan Fund’s inception.
“That’s the main takeaway for this, is that’s the main spirit of this grant program, to create and retain jobs,” Scinto said.
Region 10 serves Montrose, Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray and San Miguel counties. As one of its many programs, the Business Loan Fund (BLF) creates opportunities for businesses not considered “bankable,” with the goal of making them bankable during the term of the loan they are issued. Because the loans also come with technical assistance, the default rate is less than 1%, Scinto said.
“We look at is as more of a relationship than as a transaction. A bank looks at it as a transaction,” he said.
Of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) sought, $294,000 would be used to assist businesses and $56,000 for grant administration costs.
Region 10’s application states the number of jobs the desired funding could create will depend on the type of businesses who successfully apply for the loans.
Region 10’s support costs per job created is not expected to exceed $20,000. On that basis, Region 10 projects a minimum of 12 jobs would be created. It would certify that at least 51% of the jobs are held by low- to moderate-income workers.
The Business Loan Fund generally targets businesses looking to move into the local markets or to bring in new revenue from outside the region; however, the BLF does consider assistance to other types of businesses where jobs are created and retained. The next priority is for start-ups and new business, which typically involve higher risks and thus, require a higher ratio of private capital.
The minimum loan amount is $5,000 and although there is no stated limit, most loans made through the BLF do not exceed $250,000.
“The depth of what you can provide businesses is awesome, between the training and everything Region 10 provides, and then through CDBG opportunities for businesses to expand, grow and add employees,” Commissioner Sue Hansen told Scinto Tuesday.
“ … It’s just a real beneficial program to add to our communities.”
Commissioner Roger Rash, who sits on the Region 10 board, thanked the league’s leadership. “(Executive Director) Michelle Haynes and her group, they’re a huge benefit to the community. They touch many lives and for that, I’m grateful,” Rash said.
He, Hansen and fellow Commissioner Keith Caddy then voted unanimously to sign the CDBG application.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
