Region 10 League for Economic Assistance is banking on a state grant to help fund its efforts to give “non-bankable” entrepreneurs the loans they need to create and retain local jobs.

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Montrose County commissioners signed off on a fresh application for a Community Development Block Grant that, if successful, will bring in $348,000 from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

