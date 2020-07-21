County: Businesses caught in middle of mask mandate

Montrose County officials who took up Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order mandating mask-use because of COVID-19 expressed concerns about the potential for confrontations.
“I would ask people not to be the mask police,” Dr. Joe Adragna, the county’s pandemic specialist and public health adviser, said Monday, when the county commissioners met as the board of public health to discuss the mask mandate Polis issued last week. The mandate applies indoors at publicly accessible buildings, such as stores and government offices.
People who see others without a mask can react by endeavoring to keep 6 feet away from them, the recommended “social distancing,” Adragna said, mentioning there have been violent clashes over masks elsewhere.
According to published reports, people have been confronted or assaulted over masks; many of the cases making headlines have involved maskless people as the aggressors as they confront or assault people wearing masks, or store employees who are required to enforce policies.
As of Monday, there had not been reports of violent confrontations in Montrose. In Delta County last week, Delta-Montrose Electric Association did close its Read service center after a patron without a mask became confrontational with another patron who was wearing one; the reported confrontation was before Polis’ order.
“We are in difficult times,” Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen said, after acknowledging businesses are “between a rock and a hard place,” because Polis’ executive order states they are required to deny service to those who refuse to mask up, who do not have a medical or age exemption.
“People have declared a line in the sand. You are either to mask or not to mask. Montrose is better than that, I thought. I call on our citizens to chill out and give each other a break,” Hansen said.
She said people should assume someone who is without a mask has a legitimate reason and leave it be.
“I just want to call on the better part of Montrose,” Hansen said, adding that she sees the executive order as an instruction to wear a mask as one can.
Commissioner Roger Rash reiterated his previous complaint that Polis has allowed “protests and riots,” and also said there has been no funding provided in support of the mask mandate.
The Montrose County Board of Public Health is composed of three people — the commissioners — who cannot train enough people quickly enough to be ready for a response to a deluge of complaints.
Additionally, he said, local law enforcement agencies don’t have the time and resources to actively enforce the mask mandate. The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and other sheriff’s offices in the 7th Judicial District previously said they would not be conducting active patrols for mask mandate violations, but would instead respond to instances that rose to the level of a disturbance or trespass.
Hansen said she would rely on Adragna’s advice and would not “fly in the face” of the recommendation.
Rash said he wouldn’t either, but was bothered by the governor issuing mandates without providing support.
“We can’t enforce that, not to the level they would like to see it,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said.
“I don’t think Colorado even expects it. I don’t see how they could.”
During the meeting, he also said: “We can’t be the mask police ourselves. It’s on everyone to keep themselves safe, everyone around them safe, and to use common sense.”
Montrose County Public Health Director Jim Austin said he’s no longer certain whether the previous message from the state — that face coverings are required when social distancing cannot be maintained — applies anymore. It appeared to Austin the state is now saying businesses cannot provide services if people are not wearing masks. The county is taking an educational approach to the issue, as there is no way it can follow up on the number of complaints it might receive, he said.
He noted the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s civil rights guidance for employers and places of public accommodation.
The guidance document requires signs to be posted at entrances instructing those coming inside that they need to wear a mask.
The guidelines also require the places covered by the mask mandate to refuse service to those who aren’t wearing a mask if they do not qualify for an age or disability exemption.
These exemptions include hearing-impairment or communicating with someone who is hearing impaired or otherwise disabled and where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication; receiving service at a business where temporary removal of a mask is necessary to perform a service; temporary removal of a mask for identification; active engagement in a public safety role (such as law enforcement); officiating at a religious service and giving a speech for broadcast or an audience.
People who are seated at a restaurant do not need to wear masks, either. People who are actively swimming in an indoor pool do not have to wear a mask while doing so, but must put it back on if otherwise in the pool area.
Being unable to medically tolerate a mask means a person who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or who cannot remove the mask without assistance.
Rash asked whether businesses violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act or the Americans with Disabilities Act if they inquire as to why a person is claiming a medical exemption to the mandate.
County Attorney Marti Whitmore said it’s her understanding that people cannot ask what condition prevents someone from using a mask.
According to published fact checks by USA Today, HIPAA applies to how health care providers, insurers and business associates have to protect privacy by not disclosing information, but does not apply to questions from a business owner to a patron, or from one private individual to another.
The ADA requires disabled people to receive reasonable accommodations, but does not allow for blanket exemptions to face coverings without an alternative that is in line with public health requirements, USA Today also reported.
The ADA does not allow people with disabilities a universal exemption from complying with legitimate safety requirements, the Department of Justice said June 30.
Whitmore, in communications with the Montrose Daily Press, said there has been no case law or court interpretations. However, when a person enters an establishment with a service dog, the business can ask what the animal is trained to do, not the condition requiring the service dog.
“So, some of us are thinking that the language of the executive order, which is ‘medically cannot tolerate a face mask’ is not defined — leaves open a lot of interpretation, and probably more likely to incur legal problems by inquiring or challenging what medical conditions prompts an exemption than to simply find a way to accommodate,” Whitmore said.
“And, especially since this is not a public health order, but an executive order, the ability to enforce is more challenging.”
‘Growth’ not unexpected; PPE issues arise
Adragna began the board of health meeting by telling commissioners and the public that, since a low point in June, the county is entering a phase of COVID-19 case growth, which was not unexpected.
“That has people concerned. It has people concerned in Montrose and across the state,” he said.
“Growth” refers to a higher number of new cases per 14-day period and higher number of hospitalized confirmed cases with COVID-19.
“We knew this was going to happen. None of this is a surprise to us here in Montrose. The alarm bells do not need to ring in Montrose that all of a sudden something is happening that we didn’t plan for, know about and expect,” Adragna said.
He referred to case modeling presented in May, that showed various trajectories of where Montrose cases could go.
These depended on the effectiveness of public health interventions — something that can be difficult to predict, because it is not possible to know in advance what the community will do with information, Adragna said. So, he had to develop scenarios based on different levels of compliance.
If there was compliance of only 20%, a peak would likely have been seen in July. Instead, the community continued wearing masks, practiced social distancing and limited gatherings, helping achieve a 73% reduction in initial transmissibility.
That has since relaxed, to about 39% reduction from initial transmissibility, as of May, and 38% currently, which is still about twice the 20% projection, Adragna said.
“We’re going to have more cases and more hospitalizations and that’s OK. It’s not what anybody would want, but it’s a balance between saving lives and saving jobs, which is the mission of your public health response,” Adragna said.
“We have to have measured responses that balance the interests of our hospital as a network where people can go if they’re acutely ill, versus businesses continuing, and also, our own social and psychological wellbeing, because at the end of the day, we are social beings.
“We can’t tell everybody to stay at home and stay there forever.”
Last week’s executive order came as more cases were being seen across the state and modeling experts in Denver are concerned about what would happen if the cases continue to climb, Adragna said. That spurred discussions about the mask mandate, he also said.
It is established by evidence that masks work, Adragna said, and the governor thinks the mandate may result in a 15% increase in compliance across communities when it comes to mask-use inside.
“Was that necessary for Montrose? I don’t think so. … but the order is out there now,” Adragna said.
For Montrose, it does not change much of what was already being recommended — social distancing when possible and mask-use when not, plus good hand hygiene and staying home if sick or exposed.
“Nobody needs to panic. We’re going to see more cases. The hospital is going to see some more admissions and we’re going to get through it. That does not mean we can all relax and go back to normal,” Adragna said.
“The model is very clear that if we were to do that today, there is enough prevalence of the virus in our community that it still could surge our hospital.”
Right now, however, the hospital is capable of handling patient load and has options for transferring patients if necessary, he said.
Rumors that Montrose Memorial Hospital is “on divert” for patients are exactly that, Adragna said, explaining the hospital might occasionally have a staffing shortage that for a few hours triggers a brief diversion of critically ill patients. The average hospital census for non-COVID cases remains 24, he said.
However, there is still a need for faster COVID-19 test results than the current turnaround time, Adragna said. Lagging test results are bad for those who were tested, and they also hamper the ability of public health to conduct the contact tracing that is vital to being able to control the spread of the virus.
“We need to get faster test results. It’s a threat to our public health system to go back to where we were four months ago and have four to seven day (waits),” Adragna said.
Montrose Memorial collects samples from symptomatic patients with orders for a test, and the turnaround time for results from CDPHE is three to six days, hospital spokeswoman Leann Tobin later told the Montrose Daily Press.
Issues remain when it comes to getting more of the most appropriate personal protective equipment, or PPE, Adragna said.
Requests have been put in to the state emergency operations center since March, and although Montrose County has received alternative equipment, that isn’t as good as the high-quality N-95 masks the hospital can best make use of, he said.
“We want to have weeks of supply on hand at MMH and today we don’t,” Adragna said. The alternative equipment being provided doesn’t fit as well, meaning the health care worker is not as protected against aerosolized particles of the novel coronavirus.
“We are struggling to get the true 3M N-95 masks,” Tobin said. “We have an adequate supply at this time and are monitoring our inventory and the use on a daily basis. When we perform an aerosol-generating procedure, such as intubation, on a COVID-positive patient, staff must wear an N-95 mask. So our supply can change daily, depending on the number of COVID-positive patients and what procedures are necessary.”
The hospital is working to obtain enough PPE so that it does not have to enter crisis standards of care, she said.
Tobin and Adragna said the hospital is not using the PPE that is cleaned for reuse by the Battelle unit now in place in Montrose, which serves the Western Slope.
Using reprocessed PPE will put the hospital into crisis standards of care, and under those standards, it would be unable to continue elective surgery procedures, Tobin said.
The hospital had to suspend elective surgeries at the start of the pandemic, which took a big bite out of its already lean bottom line. Elective procedures have since resumed.
During the board of health meeting, Hansen asked what more could be done, other than pressuring state and federal officials to provide more N-95 PPE.
Adragna said the best that can be done is to keep getting the message out to suppliers and to keep making noise. “We’re not asking for a million of them,” he said.
