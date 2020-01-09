Montrose County anticipates finishing between $5,000 and $8,000 short of the roughly $90,000 it spent in producing and promoting the Jan. 4 concert featuring country stars Lorrie Morgan and Aaron Tippin.
The costs reflect start-to-finish expenses, including bringing in bigger-name talent, set-up, security, advertising and more. A few invoices are outstanding, as are the final ticket settlement and concession settlement/food revenue.
Of roughly 1,900 attendees to come through the doors of the Montrose County Event Center, paid tickets were about 1,600, Fairgrounds and Event Center Director Emily Sanchez said. The goal had been 2,400 tickets and, throughout the course of the event, the county adjusted ticket prices, including added seating, which changed overall ticket revenue projections.
“We have plenty of room to improve. We have a full list of improvements we would do to improve the user experience and profitability of the whole thing,” Sanchez said.
The Event Center opened in April 2018, boasting an indoor arena for equestrian events and venue space for up to 4,500 people.
Last February, the county brought in Ned LeDoux and turned a profit.
“This is our second concert,” Sanchez said, referring to the Morgan/Tippin show. “Our first concert, we made money. We kind of took an additional risk on this one that didn’t pan out as well.”
It was more expensive to bring in Morgan and Tippin, plus the Jan. 4 date, which fell close after the holidays and competed with people’s holiday spending, may have been factors, she said.
“We went with two bigger artists who had No. 1 hits and were more expensive. That’s where the additional risk came in,” Sanchez said.
Commissioner Keith Caddy also said a different time of year might be better for a signature event. He also noted some logistical issues with speaker placement in the VIP area.
But, he and Sanchez both said, the show itself was not the issue.
“I think all in all, the people I talked to seemed to be having a good time,” said, Caddy, who attended and purchased seating at a VIP table.
“There’s always a lot that comes up with an event that size. We definitely heard we could improve some areas, but a lot of people did have fun,” Sanchez said.
Based on ticket receipts, about 49 percent of attendees were local and others came from 39 ZIP codes outside of Montrose.
“That’s one of our top priorities, is to bring more dollars in from outside of Montrose,” Sanchez said.
Also, the county is waiting for information from the City of Montrose to determine whether there was a bump in sales tax revenues the weekend of the concert.
“Even if we lost money, how much money was brought into the tax base with that additional 1,600? I’m curious what kind of money they spent while they were in Montrose,” Caddy said.
“I enjoyed the concert. I thought it was a great concert. I just wish we had made another $8,000, is all. With the new Event Center, we’ve got a full year behind us. As time goes on, we’ll get some of the kinks worked out of it.”
The Event Center continues to bring in many smaller events, including an upcoming one, a dinner for about 700 people.
The next large event there is regional wrestling tournaments for 2A and 3A schools, the bulk of which are from outside of the county. Last year, those regionals brought 3,500 people through the doors, Sanchez said.
