County, citing 'onerous' conditions, appears poised to turn down $7.7M for courthouse overhaul

Montrose County commissioners may decline a significant federal grant for the historic courthouse renovation due to “untenable” conditions. Among them: potential conflicts with state law; handing control over to a USDA staff architect, and as the county understands it, local contractors would be ineligible to bid on the project.
According to their agenda, commissioners are supposed to vote next Wednesday, April 5, on a letter formally declining $7.725 million in congressionally directed spending that is disbursed through the USDA.
Through the work of U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, Montrose County received $7.725 million in earmarks last year to renovate the historic, 100-year-old building, which is showing its age and has experienced structural deficiencies, such as a collapsed ceiling in 2021.
The courthouse building at 320 S. First St., is home to county offices, including the assessor and treasurer. The county clerk’s office is being relocated from the courthouse to across the alley at the former administrative building, which is itself undergoing a massive renovation.
A letter included with the county commissioners’ agenda for April 5 spells out why the county is poised to decline the federal grant funding — and notes the refusal comes after significant debate.
“The terms and conditions required to receive this funding have proven to be untenable for the historic courthouse project,” the letter states. The document bears the names — but not yet the signatures — of commissioners Sue Hansen, Keith Caddy and Roger Rash, who will discuss and vote on the matter April 5.
The letter says the USDA relied on boilerplate templates instead of project-specific contracts, which it terms “onerous,” and also that those blanket provisions are possibly in conflict with state law.
“The required contracts would assign broad decision-making authority to a third party architect and diminish owner oversight from the construction process. Contract requirements for arbitration to resolve disputes between the county and its own architect appear that USDA anticipates an adversarial relationship being caused by these agreements,” the letter states.
The USDA appears to be “dictating” the relationship between the county and its own architect, plus the USDA requirements give ultimate say on project decisions to a USDA-staff architect, the letter also states.
“The Montrose County project has been assigned to an architect based in Hawaii, who will never set foot in the courthouse. This requirement ignores the reality of how a construction project of this scope and complexity is administered and would undoubtedly cause delays during construction.”
The county also took a dim view of USDA’s reported qualifications for bidders: USDA staff reportedly said that because of federal requirements, Montrose County should anticipate that only large firms located in urban areas will qualify as bidders for this project.
That raised eyebrows because, even with maximum funding coming from the grant, the project would still be primarily funded from local revenue. Also, there are qualified contractors in the region who deserve the chance to bid on a locally funded project, the as-yet unsigned letter adds.
“Acceptance of USDA funding in any amount could result in project costs being inflated by hiring distantly located contractors while simultaneously sending local dollars out of town. We do not believe this is in the best interest of the project or the community.”
The letter concludes by expressing thanks to Hickenlooper — and hope that the USDA will take the concerns to heart to help prevent similar challenges for other recipients of congressionally directed funds.
It’s not certain what turning down the funding would mean for the courthouse overhaul project, which prior to the pandemic, rising costs and inflation, was estimated at $13.1 million.
“We will have to decide how we are moving forward,” Commissioner Sue Hansen said Friday. “The congressionally directed funding has some unique conditions that were unacceptable to us. We will be discussing how we move forward now and how we get the project completed.”
The county in 2019 received $200,000 from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for the initial design phase and last year indicated it could use other federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The $7.725 million grant provided a big chunk of the funding, however.
“Without that money, this project would be really hard for us to pull off,” Rash said last year, when the Masons rededicated the historic building for its centennial.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
