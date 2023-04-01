County, citing 'onerous' conditions, appears poised to turn down $7.7M for courthouse overhaul

The historic Montrose County courthouse needs renovation and repair. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Montrose County commissioners may decline a significant federal grant for the historic courthouse renovation due to “untenable” conditions. Among them: potential conflicts with state law; handing control over to a USDA staff architect, and as the county understands it, local contractors would be ineligible to bid on the project.

According to their agenda, commissioners are supposed to vote next Wednesday, April 5, on a letter formally declining $7.725 million in congressionally directed spending that is disbursed through the USDA.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

