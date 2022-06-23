A crash at the steps of the Montrose County courthouse was a simple traffic accident — not an attack on voting, officials said.
Tuesday, an unidentified man wrecked his vehicle by mistakenly hitting the gas instead of the brake as he parked in front of the courthouse, Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said.
“We hear this big boom. This man, when he pulls into a parking spot, it happened to be right in front of the voting (drop) box. He hit the gas pedal instead of the brake and just kept on going,” she said.
The SUV missed the drop box, which is now accepting ballots for the June 28 primary election, as is the voting service center upstairs in the historic courthouse. No one was nearby and no injuries were reported.
Guynes said the SUV traveled up the courthouse steps a short distance as the driver tried to correct the vehicle, which then slid down, took out the brass handrail on the side of the stairs and became lodged between the staircase and a large metal kiosk.
She said the driver put the vehicle in reverse to try to get out; county staff members ran up to help him. Ultimately, the county had to unbolt the kiosk and remove it so the vehicle could be pulled free.
Although tensions are high nationally over voting, especially as Capitol Hill hearings continue concerning the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Tuesday crash had nothing to do with the upcoming primary, Guynes said.
“It was not related to the election whatsoever,” she said, adding that the SUV entirely missed the drop box.
“It looked horrific,” said Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall, who said he heard rumors that it was a deliberate act associated with the primary election. “It was, very simply, a traffic accident,” he stressed.
In the aftermath, someone called out to Guynes, asking if the ballots were secure, she recounted — and they were.
Tuesday, as it happened, was Montrose County’s date for a site inspection by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. Among other requirements, the clerk’s office had to display a prominent notice that the courthouse is a voter service information center where people can vote; this notice was housed in the kiosk that had to be moved.
Guynes snapped several photos so she could show the Secretary of State staffer why the notice had to be moved — and also, to throw water on potential rumors that the car accident had been some kind of attack.
The county will be installing a barrier around the outdoor drop box to protect it from vehicle collisions, she said.
Apart from the Tuesday incident, the poll site in Montrose has been quiet, Guynes said, although she’s seeing interest in poll-watching pick up.
Poll watchers have to be appointed by a specific entity to witness and verify the conduct of an election. Candidates, political parties and issues committees can appoint election watchers, depending on the type of election being held. Watchers have to be eligible to vote and cannot be a candidate or an immediate family member of a candidate. They must complete routine, online training.
As of Wednesday evening, 8,055 Montrose County ballots had been returned for the primary election — 27.14% of the ballots that went out.
The partisan breakdown of returns appears to track with the partisan makeup of Montrose County, where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats. More Republican ballots have been returned: 3,951. Democratic ballots returned totaled 1,182. Ballots returned by unaffiliated voters — who in Colorado can vote in partisan primaries, provided that they return only one party’s ballot, not both — stood at 2,915.
When Guynes compared the ballots received as of Tuesday with the number that had been received by the same number of days into the 2020 primary election cycle, she found about 2,000 fewer ballots had been returned.
That kind of lag is common in off-years when there is not a presidential election. However, Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District race has attracted a lot of interest, in part because three are on the Democratic ballot (Sol Sandoval, Adam Frisch and Alex Walker), but also because of a hotly contested Republican primary race between incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and former state senator, Don Coram, of Montrose.
“We’re seeing by far the majority of unaffiliated voters are voting the Republican ballot. I’m pretty confident it’s because of that contest,” Guynes said.
A handful of ballots received so far have been rejected, her records showed. Ballots can be rejected for issues such as signature discrepancies; when that happens, the voter is notified and given an opportunity to cure the deficiency.
In Colorado, voters can also fix signature discrepancies via the TXT2Cure program by texting “Colorado” to 2VOTE (28683) and following instructions in the reply, which includes signing an affidavit and providing a photo of an acceptable form of ID. That information is then transmitted to the county clerk.
Guynes’ update came the same day that Secretary of State Jena Griswold and her predecessor, Wayne Williams, issued an announcement urging voters to be aware of election disinformation in the primary. Griswold, a Democrat, and Williams, a Republican, reminded voters to use trusted sources for accurate information.
“Bad actors may try to undermine confidence in election results by spreading disinformation on fake websites, altering existing legitimate websites, sending fraudulent emails, releasing articles in fake online journals disseminating false narratives through social media accounts and more,” the joint announcement states.
After Tuesday’s disruption, Montrose County passed its site inspection visit, Guynes reported. The Secretary of State’s designee looked at such things as appropriate technical paperwork; whether elections judges have been trained as required and signed their oaths; clerk’s office operations and compliance with laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Voting is open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Those who have not yet placed their ballot in the mail should deliver it in person to the courthouse, 320 S. First St., Montrose. Ballots can be placed in the secure drop-box outside, which is under video surveillance, or be taken upstairs for delivery in the ballot box there.
As well, people can vote in person — on machine, or on paper — and the voting site is accessible from the ground floor of the courthouse building, via an elevator in the breezeway under the stairs. The public is cautioned that there is no handrail on one side of the stairs right now, because of the crash Tuesday.
Reach the elections division at 970-249-3362, ext. 3, or at Elections@montrosecounty.net.
For information about voting and how to combat disinformation, visit www.govotecolorado.gov.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.