It might not have looked like it Monday — amid all the hustle and bustle of moving a major county office — but the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is almost ready for business in new and more efficient space.
The clerk will reopen April 24 at 317 S. Second St., offering vehicle registration, elections and recording services in renovated space, following about a year of renovations to retool the former county administrative building to those needs.
“We’re on schedule,” Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes said late last week, as she prepared to move operations from the historic courthouse building on South First Street.
“We’re very much looking forward to the new building, getting out of the old courthouse and into that building. It has been a very difficult, rocky road, getting through it, but all in all, it’s going to be great,” she said.
Some of the rocks in the road to the new building occurred with the records vault fire suppression system, which had to be redesigned and re-tested. The vault holds hundreds of books of historic records; fire suppression has to be waterless. When it was tested, however, it failed, leading to redesign. “It’s finally working,” Guynes said, adding the suppression system passed inspection recently. “We’re in business.”
Because the new records vault is smaller than the vault space in the old courthouse, the clerk had no room to accommodate the treasurer’s and assessor’s records, too — there is 400 fewer square feet.
However, an expert worked with Guynes to design a good floor plan. “And there’s light in there, where our current vault was so dark, we would have to use flashlights in there. The lighting is fabulous,” she said, crediting the expert, who works with ProSpace.
Guynes also said different floor heights in the renovated building meant the contractor had to raise floors, creating steps; they also added ramps to address the floor differentials. Additionally, they raised the ceiling in the vault by 2 feet.
Guynes on Monday thanked general contractor Stryker Construction, which was awarded a $2.8 million bid for the renovations. “I thought they were fabulous. The head project manager did a great job. He was a huge reason this building is a success for the clerk’s office,” she said.
The building formerly housed the Montrose County commissioners’ offices and board room, plus some staff offices; it once also was home to county planning and development, which is now headquartered on LaSalle Road. For now, commissioner meetings are also taking place in the LaSalle Road building.
Although only an alley separates the historic courthouse and the new clerk’s office, the difference in what the spaces offer is significant. At the courthouse, the elections division was on one side of the main floor, while the other two divisions were on the other side and much tighter, both in terms of space and actual customer flow.
The new motor vehicle registration office is a big improvement, Guynes said. “That area actually has more space. The customer area is a lot more customer-friendly. Instead of this tiny little door everyone gets clogged in, over there, we have a big mall-type of entrance.”
Also, the new office has more clerk stations, which will mean shorter wait times. “The customer experience in the motor vehicle office should be fabulous,” Guynes said.
The new space comes with a drop box for vehicle registration renewals that is to be available 24/7 for public convenience. “You can do it at midnight if you want to. Put it in the drop box and we’ll get it. That’s a super addition,” said Guynes.
The recording office entrance is the door facing Townsend; it won’t be publicly accessible from the motor vehicle division entrance on South Second because of the location of load-bearing walls and security requirements. Guynes said people might be initially confused. “It’s going to be a learning experience for all of us,” she said.
The outdoor ballot drop box, available during election periods, will be moved from in front of the courthouse to the new clerk’s building; it will face the library on South Second Street instead of the post office on South First Street.
The clerk and recorder’s office is closed Wednesday and Thursday to complete the move. A public open house is set for 9 - 11 a.m. Friday. Although services won’t be available then, the offices will officially open at 7:30 a.m. Monday, April 24.
The historic courthouse remains home to the treasurer and assessor’s offices, as well as Geographic Information Systems. This building will be closed on Fridays.
The historic structure is in line for renovations as well, however, county commissioners recently turned down a $7.725 million federal grant because the conditions were too burdensome and gave too much control to federal architects who are not familiar with Montrose. They are currently considering their options.