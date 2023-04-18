It might not have looked like it Monday — amid all the hustle and bustle of moving a major county office — but the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is almost ready for business in new and more efficient space.

The clerk will reopen April 24 at 317 S. Second St., offering vehicle registration, elections and recording services in renovated space, following about a year of renovations to retool the former county administrative building to those needs.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

