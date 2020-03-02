Amid a worldwide outbreak of coronavirus-19, Montrose and Colorado stood without any known cases as of Feb. 28. What would happen here if an infectious disease reached pandemic levels? Montrose County has a plan, involving multiple agencies, and that plan covers many kinds of emergencies, not only pandemics.
“Rest assured, the county and certainly our Public Health Department, and our partners are in constant communication with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control,” Montrose County Media Relations Manager Katie Yergensen said.
“Know that we are prepared to handle whatever may come our way.”
Montrose County’s Emergency Management Plan assesses dozens of risks and threats, including the possibility of a pandemic. According to the most recent hazard profile, pandemic is ranked as a “low risk,” along with such events as terrorism and volcanic activity. By contrast, wildfire and private plane crash risks are in the “high” category.
The emergency plan spells out four basic phases for all types of emergencies: preparation, mitigation, response and recovery. Health and medical services are part of the emergency management plan.
That includes monitoring developments concerning diseases elsewhere, such as coronavirus-19, also called coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19), to distinguish it from other, less deadly strains of the coronavirus, including the common cold. Again, there are no cases of COVID-19 in Montrose or the state of Colorado.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment listed 12 negative tests for the virus, four pending with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and zero positives as of Feb. 26.
“The risk to most people at this time is low,” the CDPHE said. Those at greatest risk are people who have recently traveled from China or who have come into contact with those diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We don’t know how the illness will unfold in Colorado, but from what we understand right now, most people are unlikely to be exposed to this virus,” the CDPHE’s web page for the disease says.
“We work very closely with (county) public health,” said Montrose County Emergency Manager Scott Hawkins, who operates under the auspices of the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re on top of this. We’re very closely monitoring this.”
The county works with regional partners, including Mesa County, Montrose Memorial Hospital, CDPHE, the Department of Homeland Security’s Division of Emergency Management, West Region Emergency Management, and more.
There are twice weekly calls with the CDPHE and Hawkins recently returned from a statewide emergency management meeting.
“We do have a pandemic plan. We’re just in a monitoring stage,” he said.
“It’s definitely about teamwork. It wouldn’t be a singular agency responding,” Yergensen said.
“We meet frequently to discuss possible events and how we would work together as a community response in response to these situations,” Montrose Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Leann Tobin said.
“Specifically, MMH has plans and procedures to care for infectious patients and protocols for how we will report to public health and work with our health care partners.”
Although supply shortages have been reported elsewhere, MMH had already upped supply levels for gowns, gloves, masks and respiratory supplies in response to influenza. Tobin said as of Feb. 27, MMH had not experienced a mask shortage.
The county and its partners routinely train for emergency response, with tabletop discussions and live exercises, such as the annual drive-through flu vaccine clinic, which has taken place for seven years and counting.
“We have deliverables to meet yearly,” Montrose County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Lisa Gallegos said.
These include planning pandemic response, should the worst happen; discussion of policies; questions and concerns.
Regional partners also help with exercises, such as the drive-through flu clinic, at which nurses from San Miguel and Gunnison counties assisted in administering the vaccine in Montrose, Olathe and Nucla. The county also holds planning meetings for the flu clinics, including vaccine suppliers in the mix.
“We really rely on a lot of partners in our community,” Gallegos said.
As with any exercise, there will be variables, Yergensen said. “You have to take into account staff and public safety. With any event such as this, people need facilities, food and time. The good news is, we’ve done flu clinics seven years and had tremendous success. It’s done across the county. If we were to to respond to a pandemic, we have a recipe to be able to do so efficiently and effectively.”
Hawkins also said the annual flu clinic serves a dual purpose: it helps protect the public by offering free flu vaccines while supplies last, but also is important practice for emergency agencies.
As part of upcoming training, county partners will learn how to properly test masks and how to test if there ever should be a suspected COVID-19 case here.
If a pandemic ever occurs, an emergency management center would open and the specific response and activity would depend on the level of emergency, Hawkins said.
During a pandemic, emergency managers would set up distribution points for treatment and care, Gallegos said, adding the county is prepared to respond to outbreaks and pandemics. Quarantine sites would be set up if necessary.
The county has multiple avenues for communicating with the public during an emergency of any kind, among them, traditional and digital media, signs and reverse 911 calls through the Code Red system.
Landlines are automatically enrolled in Code Red. To receive notifications on a mobile phone or by email, enroll at https://tinyurl.com/coderedMoCo.
Gallegos and others urged the public to keep perspective as reported cases of COVID-19 elsewhere grow and remain in the news.
“We have had one flu death (this year) and we have not had any positive COVID-19 in the state of Colorado,” Gallegos said.
“At this time, there are no COVID-19 cases in Colorado. There are none in Montrose and as soon as we know of any, we will let everyone know so we can call be prepared,” she added.
Hawkins also said flu poses a greater risk here currently, once more saying there have been no COVID-19 cases in the state.
“The last thing we want to do is panic our community,” he said.
Whether it’s flu, a cold, norovirus or other ailment, good hygiene goes a long way to preventing the spread.
“What you want to do is make sure you’re washing your hands, front and back, under the nails, with soap and water,” Gallegos said. A hand sanitizer can be used, as long as people wash their hands as soon as they possibly can.
To the extent possible, stay away from people with flu-like symptoms and try not to touch your nose or mouth if you have been with an ill person. Wash your hands thoroughly first. Also, wipe down surfaces that are routinely touched.
For more information about COVID-19, including symptoms and preventative measures, visit https://tinyurl.com/corona19cdc to be redirected to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or https://tinyurl.com/cdphecorona to be redirected to the CDPHE page.
“We work really heard countywide, regionally and at the state level to make sure that we’re prepared for anything from wildfire, floods and pandemics,” said Hawkins. “We have a lot of support from our local government. We have a good team.”
