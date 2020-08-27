County continues to see COVID-19 cases related to travel, community spread

Montrose County Public Health reminds people who have been tested for COVID-19 to self-quarantine for 14 days to reduce the risk to others.
The reminder comes as case data show new cases are continuing to come from community exposure. The public health hotline can be reached at 970-252-4545 for questions, including questions about how to access resources because of loss of work. The county urges people who are ill to stay home from work and out of local stores.
Mask-use in public places indoors is also encouraged (and is required by current state order). Non-medical mask-use is primarily to protect others from COVID-19 that can be spread by people who do not realize they are infected and who are showing no symptoms.
As of Thursday, the county had recorded 318 positive cases, excluding three indeterminate cases counted by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The CDPHE also lists 22 probable cases.
The county reports a total of 11 deaths from the viral illness, excluding two more counted by the CDPHE.
A total of 5,574 tests had been completed; 6,100 came back negative, and 307 patients are reported as recovered.
The COVID-19 hospital census for Thursday was two. Hospital censuses change frequently, as patients are admitted or discharged.
