County COVID death toll climbs to 18

COVID-19 resulted in another fatality in Montrose County, bringing the death toll from the virus to 18.
COVID-19 increased here by 83 cases since Dec. 4, according to data updated Monday, Dec. 7. There were 26 active cases and seven hospitalizations, although hospital patient census fluctuates often.
The two-week positivity rate stood at 16.5%, with the county, for now, remaining on the “orange” level (high risk) of the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. (Percent positivity is the percent of tests that come back positive, out of the total number of tests performed. The county is slightly above the 15% or lower positivity rate necessary to qualify for level orange, however, the state had not moved Montrose County into a higher-risk category as of last report. ) County-level testing has confirmed 1,337 positive cases and 16,654 negative tests.
According to county data, known contact exposure (direct contact with a person who tests positive or has been otherwise diagnosed), led the transmission type, at 35.74%. The next main transmission source came from community exposure, which was estimated to have accounted for 27.15% of cases as of Monday.
Public health officials reiterate the importance of staying home if you are sick for any reason or have COVID symptoms; wearing a mask in public places; frequent hand-washing; avoiding large gatherings; maintaining a social distance of at least 6 feet, including on public trails and in open space; self-quarantining when you have been exposed and self-isolating if you are positive.
The Montrose County Public Health information line can be reached at 970-252-4545. Testing is available at the Montrose County Fairgrounds Event Center (San Juan Bypass entrance to fairgrounds) for those with a provider’s order for a test, or those who have been directly exposed to a COVID-positive individual.
The test site is open Monday - Saturday, 8 - 11 a.m. Do not eat or drink anything 20 minutes before each test.
There are also test sites in Delta County; call 970-874-2172 and Mesa County; call 970-248-6900. Check with your primary care office prior to making an appointment; there are some restrictions on who can receive a test, which vary by location, and different priorities may be in effect in different jurisdictions.
City Market is offering COVID-19 antibody testing on a walk-in or appointment-based system. Here, the cost for the test is $25, to be paid in cash or with a health savings account or flex spending plan. Visit www.Kroger.com/antibody to schedule an appointment. The test involves drawing a drop of blood from the fingertip.
Montrose County officials recommend that people develop a COVID response plan, in case they or someone in their household must isolate or quarantine. This entails such planning as having a primary care medical provider in place; identifying in advance where an ill household member can isolate; steps to keep that person’s caregiver safe and having sufficient cleaning supplies on hand.
People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should get tested as soon as possible and isolate from others. Symptoms can manifest two -14 days after someone is exposed to the virus. People exhibiting the following symptoms may have COVID-19 and should seek out medical advice and testing:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who thinks they were exposed to someone with COVID-19 should wait roughly seven days from the believed date of exposure before getting tested, unless symptoms develop. People should quarantine if they think they were exposed and until their test results come back to avoid further transmission.
Testing immediately after exposure isn’t helpful because it may be too early in the incubation period and there isn’t enough viral material for the test to detect.
Some people may not become ill for up to 14 days. For that reason, people who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days from the date of their exposure, even if they test negative before the full two weeks have passed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.