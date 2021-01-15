County COVID stats show continued uptick

Montrose County has recorded 48 more positive COVID-19 cases since Jan. 14 and a two-week positivity rate of 19%.
There are 649 active cases and as of the Jan. 14 report, eight people were hospitalized. (Hospital patient census changes daily, or even more frequently, so there might not be the same number of COVID patients there now.)
Montrose County Public Health confirmed 2,585 cases; 24,243 negative tests and 27,250 tests done.
The death toll of 35 remained unchanged from the last report.
The increase in cases has been associated with outbreak locations (two or more positive tests in a two-week period at a single location) and community spread.
Montrose County remains at level orange, “high risk,” on the state’s status dial. Its percent of positivity rate qualifies it for a higher risk category, but the state had not at last report placed the county in level red (severe risk) or purple (extreme risk).
People need to consistently mask up when in public, maintain a social distance of 6 feet in public spaces — including on trails and at other outdoor features — practice frequent hand-washing and stay at home if ill.
Montrose County has begun administering vaccines to people deemed eligible under the state’s priority list for phases 1A and 1B. The current state 1B guidelines prioritize health care workers and first responders, as well as those 70 and older. At this time, the county cannot accept preregistrations for people ages 65-69.
Those who are eligible must preregister at montrosecountyjic.com, or by calling public health’s hotline at 970-252-4545 if they do not have computer access. Do not call the public health’s hotline to ask what your place on the list is; it is not possible to provide this information.
Vaccine availability is dependent on the supply sent weekly by the state and although the county requests an allotment each week, it does not know in advance how many doses it will actually receive. Those preregistered for 1B will receive a link to formally register for a shot as supplies come in; if they do not show up, the county may administer vaccines to people on standby.
