Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday denied a couple’s special use permit to establish a wedding and multipurpose event venue, finding that the location was just too close to too many neighbors who would be negatively affected by issues such as traffic and noise.

Ross and Heather Davis had sought the permit to establish “Black Barn” on their 62.50 Road property, which is zoned for general agriculture. In their application, they billed Black Barn as a venue for high-end, boutique-style events, saying a small, local venue would encourage people to “stay, play and live here.”



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

