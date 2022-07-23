Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday denied a couple’s special use permit to establish a wedding and multipurpose event venue, finding that the location was just too close to too many neighbors who would be negatively affected by issues such as traffic and noise.
Ross and Heather Davis had sought the permit to establish “Black Barn” on their 62.50 Road property, which is zoned for general agriculture. In their application, they billed Black Barn as a venue for high-end, boutique-style events, saying a small, local venue would encourage people to “stay, play and live here.”
Although the applicants scaled down their original plans in an attempt to address concerns — according to planning documents, a max of 100 events per year, instead of 200, with guest numbers capped at a max of 75 parked vehicles — the county planning board recommended that county commissioners deny the permit. The recommendation cited several letters of concern from neighbors, as well as traffic safety.
Planning staff spent a lot of time working with the applicants to address concerns, but in the end, could not reconcile them, Planning Director Steve White said Wednesday, when the permit came before county commissioners.
Those concerns? “No. 1, traffic. No. 2, noise, and then just the general impact that this type of (venue) would have on surrounding property,” White said.
If the Davises were present for the hearing, they did not come forward to speak.
Neighbor Gloria Rodriguez stepped to the podium and reiterated her opposition, referring the commissioners to letters already submitted.
“Venues of this type should be situated in large vacant areas for the precise reasons that it won’t disturb anyone. This small, irregular tract of land is not surrounded by acreage, it is surrounded by homes,” Robert Morris wrote in April, when the planning commission was considering whether to recommend approval. “Montrose County would be irresponsible to lump this proposed facility in with other multi-purpose events.” His letter and others also expressed concern about possible camping at the Black Barn venue.
Another letter, from Norm and Dixie Aufderheide, said the permit application had caused an “uproar” in the neighborhood. They offered detailed suggestions about conditions that could be attached to the permit, if granted.
Several of the letters referred to the right of others to enjoy their own property — the writers said they had moved to the country precisely for peace and quiet, a point that was reiterated at the Wednesday hearing.
Trevor Kenyon said his line of work entails running racing events on public lands, further away from homes, and even there, things like time limits and alcohol limits are hard to enforce.
“We don’t impact people from running events, but I know for a fact the ability to keep noise and traffic (down) and trying to keep people from bringing alcohol onto a venue, it’s almost impossible,” Kenyon said.
“They are trying to propose something in the middle of residential property … right now, you can hear crickets in the evening; you can hear kids playing. I don’t want to hear music at 10:30 at night on my weekend. I don’t think you would like to sit out on your back porch and hear somebody else’s party,” he said.
Ken Constantine’s property line runs next to the Davises’. He, too, said he’d moved to his home for peace and quiet. “A lot would change with this,” Constantine said, adding that if for some reason commissioners decided to approve the special use permit, he would like time to further address his issues. He said that although he likes the Davises, “it’s just not compatible with this area.”
Commissioner Sue Hansen said she supports private property rights, however, people do not control land surrounding their own.
“We are a strong property rights commission. We feel like it is incumbent on the people who move here to understand what is going on around their area, that lots of things can happen,” she said.
“That’s just a caveat. … Unless I buy it, I don’t have control over it. But I’m concerned that the traffic and location is going to be very difficult.”
Plenty of venues operating under a special use permit comply with the permit’s terms and respect neighbors, she said, but for her, the issue wasn’t limited to the location: “In my opinion, this is the wrong spot for the venue.”
Commissioners have previously rejected similar applications for permits in residential neighborhoods because it’s not a good fit, Commissioner Roger Rash said, adding that he felt the presentation lacked sufficient specifics. “It’s not a proper fit” for the area, he said.
Caddy, a former police commander, cited traffic concerns and a road too narrow to be conducive to ingress and egress for the venue. “In this particular case, this is not the best idea right now,” Caddy said.
The commissioners unanimously denied the special use permit.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
