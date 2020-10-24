Five years after talks began to create a multi-use recreation area about 7 miles from Montrose, the county formally signed a Recreation or Public Purposes lease agreement with the Bureau of Land Management, moving forward the Shavano Gateway Recreation Area project.
The area is to be developed on 44 acres near 90 Road, which the BLM administers as part of its Dry Creek Travel Management Plan.
The intent is to create a formal parking area and trailhead for accessing the Rimrocker Trail from the Montrose side of the 160-mile jeep and off-road vehicle trail that flows through red rock canyons between here, the West End and Moab, Utah. Additionally, the recreation area is to include an obstacle and training course for OHVs, as well as single-track bike trails.
Montrose County in 2015 began considering the area as a staging ground for the Rimrocker. At about the same time, the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Association (COPMOBA) was eyeing possible bike trails in nearby Linscott Canyon and off-road vehicle clubs considered the general area as ideal for an obstacle and training course.
Had they been proposed separately, each would have required review under the National Environmental Policy Act, which would have created a potentially conflict-riddled mess, Deputy County Manager Jon Waschbusch said Oct. 21, when he presented the BLM’s lease for commissioners’ signatures.
The BLM suggested the groups combine their proposals into a single one and said it would then consider an action that would allow Montrose County to take on the management of the 44 acres. The county was agreeable and, with Western Slope 4 Wheelers, Back Country 4x4s, Uncompahgre Valley Trail Riders, COPMOBA and the BLM, began meeting.
The Shavano Valley Gateway Recreation Area proposal emerged from these stakeholder meetings, followed by planning funded by a state grant awarded to the county. Additional funding was secured for a required cultural resources inventory.
The BLM put the combined plan through required scoping and the NEPA process and approval under the Recreation and Public Purposes Act was granted earlier this year.
The lease has now been offered “a mere five years after discussions,” Waschbusch joked, going on to thank the BLM for its help.
“It will formalize an area that has been receiving varied uses and attention,” he said.
“The BLM relies on partnerships to get things done,” Greg Larson, supervisor of the BLM’s Uncompahgre Field Office said, noting that county, state and federal officials had come together with private entities.
“I think this is the best kind of partnership. I think it will be terrific for the community,” he said.
Commissioner Roger Rash called the plan “outstanding” and said there is a need to get the project area into shape, especially as the county grows and with it, the need for more outdoor recreation opportunities.
