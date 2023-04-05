Courthouse damage

The stairs inside the historic Montrose County courthouse were closed in 2020, after a part of the ceiling caved in, highlighting the need for renovations. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday signed a letter formally declining more than $7 million in federal earmarks for the historic county courthouse renovation project.

The $7.725 million in congressionally directed funding secured for Montrose County through the efforts of U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper came with too many strings attached, commissioners said.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?