Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday signed a letter formally declining more than $7 million in federal earmarks for the historic county courthouse renovation project.
The $7.725 million in congressionally directed funding secured for Montrose County through the efforts of U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper came with too many strings attached, commissioners said.
The money is disbursed through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and required several conditions the county ultimately deemed unacceptable: cutting out local contractors’ chance to bid on the project; the use of a federal architect not familiar with Montrose and potential conflict with state law.
“We worked really hard to get this congressional spending money pushed through, but working with the USDA, it’s not going to be feasible for the county of Montrose to work with them on this grant to improve the old courthouse,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said Wednesday.
Commissioner Roger Rash lamented federal bureaucracy interjecting itself into county processes and usurping local control.
“I find it very disturbing that they throw limitations on us and say we have to rely on federal bureaucrats that don’t even live in our community to manage our project and determine whether or not we approve a change order — something that simple,” Rash said, going on to say there were several problems dealing with USDA.
“When they put these things out, they make it sound like ‘We’re going to give you $7.7 million,’ and then when … you dig into it, it’s pretty disingenuous that our federal government basically deceives the public,” Rash said.
“When you find out all of the tentacles that are attached to it, it makes it pretty hard for a board such as ours to approve something that would actually go against Colorado law. And we’re not allowed to vote on something that goes against Colorado law.”
Rash, who formerly worked with the Colorado Department of Transportation then quipped that he looked OK in CDOT orange, but not in prison orange.
The historic county courthouse, made of local stone, began being built in 1922 and was completed at the end of 1923. Now roughly 100 years old and on the National Register of Historic Places, as well as the county’s register, the edifice is home to several county offices and is in need of significant updates. Nonetheless, the county must maintain its historic values.
As detailed in the letter commissioners signed Wednesday, if the renovation project came in below the maximum grant award amount, the savings would go to the USDA, meaning the grant wouldn’t provide much revenue “despite the full weight of the USDA requirements being applied.”
In the letter, commissioners also wrote of “onerous” blanket provisions that possibly conflict with Colorado law: the contracts required would assign broad decision-making authority to third parties and reduce county oversight; as well, there are burdensome arbitration requirements for dispute resolution. As far as the county is concerned, that’s a hint that USDA “anticipates an adversarial relationship” as a result of the required agreements.
The letter signed Wednesday also states commissioners feared cost hikes. They further said there are plenty of qualified contractors here, for a project that is primarily funded from local revenues. Per the letter, USDA has told county staff that because of federal requirements, they should expect that only large firms from urban areas would be qualified to bid on the project.
The letter says commissioners engaged in significant debate in reaching the decision; on Wednesday, there was none preceding a unanimous vote to sign the letter declining funding.
“I think that it just shows sometimes a gift isn’t always a gift,” Commissioner Sue Hansen said.
Commissioners did not specifically address during their meeting how the renovation project might proceed without the federal funding. Costs were last estimated at $13.1 million, which was before the pandemic, supply chain issues and inflationary hits.
Hansen said previously commissioners would be discussing how to move forward and get the work done. Wednesday, the county said in a news release it is exploring options to advance the courthouse renovation utilizing standard bidding and contracting practices.