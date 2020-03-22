County gives daycare facilities a break on special use permit fees

Montrose County is waiving the fees associated with special use permits for childcare facilities.
County commissioners say it’s a way to encourage more providers here, where childcare facilities are too few to meet the demand.
“In this environment in which we have not enough childcare facilities to house all the kids that need it, we thought it would be a good idea to (enact) a moratorium on the permit fees, which would at least get that hurdle out of the way of potential providers,” Commissioner Sue Hansen said Wednesday.
“We thought this might be just one small way that we keep the door open.”
The county previously charged a permit fee of about $910 for state licensed, large home daycares opening in general agriculture, general residential or multi-family residential-zoned districts.
The county’s current supply of such facilities is sufficient to serve approximately one-third of preschool-aged children and working parents need options, the county found.
Removing the special use permit fee is expected to help those who want to open or expand daycares.
“Especially in this time, it would be great to allow those individuals who are willing to provide more care and to assist them by not burdening them with fees that they may not be able to afford,” said Jennifer Sherwood, director of Montrose County Human Services.
Wednesday, commissioners also formally proclaimed Social Work Month 2020: Generations Strong.
“As someone that grew up in a safety net system as a kid, I know how important it is for these families that are receiving these services …” Commissioner Roger Rash said, after the proclamation was read into the record on behalf of local social workers who, due to the COVID-19 virus, were practicing social distancing by not attending public events.
“It changes lives and I can say that it changed my life and helped us up out of poverty. In that aspect, thank you for all that you do. You’re outstanding folks,” Rash said.
The proclamation notes that more than 777,000 people are projected to be employed as social workers nationwide by 2028.
The profession, more than many others, entails work in many settings, such as schools, hospitals, mental health centers and corporations. Social workers have for decades worked with other professions as well, to help advocate for equal rights and positive changes to wages, workplace safety and safety net programs, all while helping those who are vulnerable or living in poverty.
The county’s proclamation is an honor, National Association of Social Workers West Region representative Amiessa Jutten said, in a statement read by Montrose County Deputy Manager Jon Waschbusch.
“Social workers in our rural area work hard for local citizens every day in so many specialty areas. We are medical social workers, private practice therapists, elder care specialists, community advocates, hospice workers, veterans service providers, sexual abuse specialists, equine therapists, school social workers, community leaders, child welfare workers, adult protection workers and much more,” said Jutten, a Montrose-based social worker.
“I’m proud we are able to do this and I think that social workers are one of those professions that are somewhat taken for granted and I don’t know that we really recognize how critical they are for almost every area that we look at,” Hansen said.
Commissioner Keith Caddy also thanked the county’s social workers.
“You’re the front line that keeps societies what they are today in protecting a group of people out there that are unprotected without your help,” he said.
“You make our areas and comm a much better place to live.”
