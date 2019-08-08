Montrose County commissioners wanted more conditions added to a proposed organics waste composting site on Amber Road and again postponed their decision on whether to grant the necessary special use permit.
They directed county planning staff to retool conditions to more fully address fencing requirements, the possibility of a pilot program, and other issues.
The county’s appointed planning commission previously recommended that the elected board approve the permit to allow 3XM Grinding & Compost to operate Thunder Mountain Organics in an area zoned for general agriculture.
The site, close to the Montrose-Delta county line, is about 40 acres and once was home to a racetrack. Applicants Keith and Kirt Mautz say the business will fill a needed niche in the area, by composting waste that would otherwise clog area landfills and thereby diminish their lifespan.
Montrose County commissioners first considered the permit application in July, but deferred their decision because they wanted time to review nearly 200 pages of associated documents. Wednesday, after about an hour of questioning the Mautz brothers, as well as their engineer, commissioners again sought more time.
“It’s not our goal to delay this, but we want to make sure we’re conscientious about neighbors,” Montrose County Commissioner and board chairwoman Sue Hansen said.
After 3XM’s initial proposal was changed to drop biosolids processing from the permit application, some neighborhood-level opposition diminished, but at public meetings since, others maintained concerns about such matters as traffic, odors and property values.
Commissioners Roger Rash and Keith Caddy shared some of those concerns, based on their Wednesday comments.
Rash said he was “not particularly sold” on assurances the waste that would come onto the site could be contained there; further, he wanted its storm water retention basin drained within a few days, not within the 30-day timeframe application documents listed. Rash said he was concerned with the bugs standing water could attract, as well as the smells such an “anaerobic lagoon” could emit.
Dan Quigley, an engineer for the applicants, later said the 30-day timeframe was one established by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, from which other permitting must be acquired in addition to the county’s blessing. It is possible to drain the retention basin sooner than 30 days.
Rash also asked why the Mautzes needed to include composting of food wastes.
Keith Mautz said one-third of the waste in the county’s landfill is food waste that could be composted and overall, 30 percent of the 90,000 tons of waste going into the county landfill each year could be composted.
The food waste they would take in would be items like bakery waste and outdated vegetables that corporate grocery stores cannot donate.
“We’re not going after the trashy stuff,” he said.
Further, the companies that would be sending food waste to the site have well-established protocols for doing so. It is not as if food composting would be something new to them, Kirt Mautz said.
The waste is to be carefully sorted.
“They want to do a good job and we want to do a good job,” Keith Mautz said.
His brother also explained there will be a covered building around the waste-separator.
Rash reiterated his concerns about nearby homes. “There’s a reason we move landfills way out of town. I’m conflicted on this,” he said.
The Mautzes said the food waste will be separated and they won’t be taking in any more than they can correctly process.
“We’re not going to jump in headfirst and take all kinds of weird stuff and experiment,” Kirt said.
The brothers went on to detail how covering the compost materials helps eliminate smells and how the way it is processed also serves to diminish odors.
The commissioners during discussions suggested possibly establishing progress review periods and Rash later asked what the Mautzes would do in the face of complaints about food waste.
“The community really needs this. There really isn’t anywhere for this material to go but in the landfill and in the long run, it will cost everyone a lot of money to put in a (new) landfill,” Mautz said.
“I don’t have an argument against that,” Rash said. “What I have an argument against is putting that in a location around residential. … It’s not an unpopulated area.
“ … What I have a problem with, is we’re creating an issue with the possibility of smells, flies, rodents, those things I don’t believe you can control 100 percent.”
Hansen earlier during the meeting reiterated her concerns about groundwater.
Quigley said he had drilled three bore holes on the eastern edge of the property and another on the western side, finding the groundwater to be between 27 and 33 feet down. Soil testing on the site showed it was two to three times better than what CDPHE requires, he said.
Keith Mautz also told commissioners the CDPHE is proposing a pilot project for the food waste, with a review after a year.
If that is actually required by the CDPHE, it would become a condition of the special use permit, County Attorney Marti Whitmore said.
Caddy in turn asked for a requirement that all CDPHE reports and findings also be submitted to the county.
The Mautzes further said they may be eligible for enterprise zone funding and therefore had to take a separate entity name for the facility, per state requirements. It would still be operated by 3XM.
Caddy also said the fencing for the site needed to be of the sort that would assure trash is not blown onto other properties. The Mautzes were willing to build taller fences, but explained the privacy slats Caddy suggested would actually cause debris to come over the top, because they would restrict airflow.
After Whitmore said commissioners could continue their decision and ask planning staff to come back with specific terms and conditions based on the discussions, Caddy made a motion to that effect.
The commissioners will again take the matter up Aug. 21.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
