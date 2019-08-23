Saying it will help increase broadband access for further-flung areas of southern Montrose County, county commissioners on Tuesday approved — over some objections — right-of-way and right-of-use agreements with Ouray County, in the amount of $100,000.
An intergovernmental agreement gives Montrose County non-exclusive indefeasible right of use to six strands of dark fiber owned by Ouray County, but within Montrose County’s rights of way; the term is for 45 years, with the right to re-up for another 45 after the term expires.
The right-of-way agreement allows Ouray County to lay fiber from the Montrose Recreation Center to the City of Ouray, following a route along county roads. This project entails a fiber optic conduit on the right-of-way located east of U.S. 550 south, Montrose County Manager Ken Norris said.
The right-of-use agreement, he said, will be leased to providers to create “middle-mile” access to broadband for service to people who live on the eastern side of the highway.
As it is extended south, the fiber would one day tie into a broadband hub that would provide a loop service of broadband to the Montrose area.
“It will strengthen the reliability of the overall system,” Norris said.
The move got some pushback from Delta-Montrose Electric Association representatives, who said the proposed route for the fiber — ducking off U.S. 550 south, and proceeding along Pahgre Road and other locations — was “illogical” and could prove costly.
“The project is a good project. We believe the route chosen is a poor route,” Mark Kurtz, a grant writer and construction planner for DMEA, said.
“We can’t see how it really helps going out through the countryside, by we can certainly see how it would help going down 550, and that would be the county of Montrose; it would be DMEA and Elevate Fiber. From your constituent standpoint, if we could get a trunk of fiber that runs along 550 to the south, that is eventually how Elevate plans to serve Montrose County residents” on the east and west sides of the highway, he said. Elevate Fiber is DMEA’s wholly owned subsidiary broadband service.
However, Ouray County representatives and the project contractor said the planned route would help provide an alternate fiber route to Ridgway and other parts of Ouray County, while hanging fiber along existing poles along U.S. 550 would not provide the necessary redundancy of service.
Ridgway and Ouray County broadband is fed through CenturyLink; the idea is to create a redundant path to Ridgway, one that comes through Silverton, in San Juan County, and into the Ridgway community at some point, Doug Seacat of Deeply Digital, project contractor, said.
When that fiber line comes it, it would tie into the connection and also bring an alternate path into Montrose.
“This would give us a south route out of town to feed the community as well,” he said.
The Region 10 economic league approached DMEA in January, looking for help in making up an $800,000 shortfall for the grant-funded project, Kurtz said.
The co-op determined it could provide an in-kind contribution to take down the costs, by allowing fiber to go on its pole lines and constructing it to sell back to Region 10 in an amount that would make up the shortfall. DMEA’s pole lines run along the highway and provide a route Kurtz considered to be more logical. Also, DMEA proposed providing lifetime operation and maintenance.
“We see that as being a very important growth corridor along the highway,” Kurtz said.
“We feel, not only do you get a better route, but it costs less,” DMEA board president Bill Patterson said. “It would really be in the county’s interest to run this route right along 550. You’ve got customers there.”
Seacat said there had been discussions about the route and although it makes sense in some respects to go along the highway, CenturyLink already has fiber along that route and the decision was to keep this project on county rights-of-way all the way.
Further, going down U.S. 550 would entangle the project in Colorado Department of Transportation bureaucracy, as CDOT has requirements, which push up the costs, Seacat indicated.
“In this case, we talked about both ways. We decided to stay on county roads so it stayed a county project. … We felt like it was a good build and there were pros both ways,” he said.
Later during the commissioners’ meeting, Region 10 Executive Director Michelle Haynes clarified the league does not own the fiber; Ouray County does. Region 10 is working to help supply matching funds for the project through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs — as it has done for DMEA’s own middle-mile broadband projects, she said. In exchange, Region 10 will have an indefeasible right of use for some of the fiber, similar to what Montrose County is receiving.
Service providers would have the opportunity to access the lines at certain points and provide last-mile fiber (fiber to homes); Region 10 would not.
“It (Region 10) does not own the line. It is truly a middle-mile project. … We don’t do that (last-mile fiber) for any of our projects,” Haynes said.
Seacat, when Commissioner Roger Rash questioned who could use the fiber, explained grant provisions preclude his companies from accessing the fiber, because he is the one building it out. The project can be built to provide service to others, which is part of the plan, and the money from selling such services can be used to fund maintenance.
Time, Seacat also said, is of essence. Grant terms have to be completed by the end of next June and the project has already received a year extension as it awaits match-money, he said.
“This has been a long process in planning, both in terms of what we need in Ouray County, but also how we work with the region,” Ouray County Commissioner Ben Tisdel said.
The route had to be determined as part of Ouray County’s grant application to the FCC and was set more than two years earlier, entailing an unserved part of Ouray County, through Ridgway and up to the nearly completely unserved Log Hill area, down to Colona, he said.
Of two bids received, one was Seacat’s and the other, from a large, multinational company — but with only a slight difference in the $4.8 million costs.
The build will serve southern Montrose and Ouray County “in a way nothing else will,” Tisdel also said.
He also said he did not think the $800,000 shortfall Kurtz cited was accurate.
His county is using DOLA money to match its federal grant, the latter of which subsidizes 65 percent of overall costs. In Tisdel’s estimation, the potential overall savings of using an aerial (pole) route, compared with trenched lines, is less than $200,000. Further, trenched fiber is more durable, he said.
Kurtz later said that, having installed thousands of miles of overhead fiber, DMEA is confident in its durability. If overhead fiber was not cost-effective, then DMEA would never have launched Elevate Fiber as a subsidiary, he said.
Also, DMEA has longstanding rights of way with CDOT and has not encountered problematic red tape, Kurtz also said.
The co-op determined the shortfall amount at Region 10’s own invitation, he said.
“I just think it’s an incredibly illogical route,” Kurtz said.
Montrose County Commissioner and board chairwoman Sue Hansen said the county had requested the so-called “illogical” route.
“We wanted to have access for our citizens, which is one of the reasons we’re even entertaining this in the first place,” she said.
Rash said it would take a long time to get service across the river if fiber were run down U.S. 550 and he favors to route for the Ouray County project.
“We like the idea that it’s going down that corridor. There’s a lot of residences that could use that high speed internet. Sooner or later, that cable will run down, maybe on your own power poles, and service 550. It just makes sense to do that,” Rash said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
