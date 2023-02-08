County launches in-house family visitation program; CASA raises concerns about neutrality perception

Montrose County has opened its own, in-house parental visitation program, with integrated services aimed at reducing a family’s involvement in the child welfare system.
The Family Togetherness — Guidance and Support Program provides court-ordered supervised visits for families with dependency and neglect cases.
Although Montrose County Health and Human Services will continue contracting with outside vendors, county officials say other providers can become overwhelmed with requests, so they want to work together to ensure there is enough availability for supervised visitations.
The program is located in a secure suite at Montrose County Health and Human Services.
“Family Togetherness is under the umbrella of Montrose County, but Family Togetherness is a separate entity of Montrose County, completely away from child welfare,” Montrose County Human Services Director Jennifer Sherwood said.
The suite is controlled by electronic security badge access. “Child welfare does not have badge access to come into that area,” she said.
Visitation is being provided by a county employee, but not a child welfare employee. Currently, she can supervise about eight families at different times. A second staffer is being trained and it is anticipated that person will be able to also take on about eight families.
CASA Executive Director Carlton Mason said that nonetheless, perception of neutrality is a concern.
His organization provides court-appointed special advocates for children who are involved in civil dependency and neglect cases. These caseworkers specifically represent the child’s interest in court. However, CASA provides many other programs and services; supervised parenting exchange time is among these. CASA is among the vendors that contract with the county to provide supervised visitation time.
"CASA of the 7th Judicial District will maintain a commitment to provide the courts, children, and parents of our community with a neutral, third-party, supervised visitation provider,” Mason said.
“As an agency, we believe that the best advocacy is provided by protecting an individuals access to independent services.”
Mason said because county social services is involved in determining whether supervised visitation is necessary, as well as involved in instances in which a child may be removed from the home, it is important to maintain an image of neutrality. As well, a parent may feel great animosity toward child welfare workers which could create a staff safety situation, he said.
“The safety of both the children served and the staff is a high priority. To remove a child from the home often leaves a parent filled with anxiety and frustration that borders on anger. We feel it is best to keep that potential hostility in a neutral location,” Mason said.
“We can understand, because they (Family Togetherness and child welfare) are both part of the county, but these are separate entities, separate departments and programs within the county,” said Katie Yergensen, Montrose County communications director.
“We’ve already gotten positive feedback from families we are working with at this time,” said Alicia Nelson, the Montrose County Parenting Time and Coaching supervisor.
“It’s meant to be an added resource, in combination with existing resource, because there is a need for expanded visitation services,” Sherwood said. She added that some overlap is possible, with families using both the county and other providers so they get all the visitation time to which they are entitled.
“We really are working as a team to make sure these families really get their time with each other. We want to be working with each other,” she said.
The county in an announcement said its in-house program will reduce spending on outside provider services by about 50%.
CASA charges the county about $35 per hour for supervised visitation services, with roughly 30% of scheduled visits getting canceled on short notice, Mason said. About 20% of CASA’s supervised visitation budget comes through grants or donations.
Mason said although he is sure the county workers would make every effort to be neutral, the issue is the perception of those using the service.
Integrated skills
The county’s Family Togetherness Program integrates nurturing parent classes and other skills-teaching intended to help parents learn what they need to reduce their time with the child welfare system and the time for which children may have been temporarily removed from the home.
The Family Togetherness suite has infant and toddler rooms with appropriate toys and gear; a teen room with video games, including a vintage Pac-Man arcade game; a small playground area and a kitchen area with washer and dryer to provide educational opportunities during supervised visitation time.
That set-up is ideal for the nurturing parent curriculum, Nelson said. The curriculum is family-focused, tailored to individual needs and addresses issues such as positive discipline; age-development stages and life skills, such as cooking while also spending meaningful time with a child.
“We have all of that in our nurturing parent curriculum with the coaching. This is an integrated resource for the families,” Nelson said.
The customized approach meets families where they are and can serve to eliminate their involving in the child welfare system, Sherwood said, in the county’s program announcement. Family Togetherness will help child welfare meet its goal of family reunification, as appropriate, she said.
“Along with Montrose County, other child visitation services, we all have the same goal,” Yergensen said. “We want to keep our families safe, our children safe and provide the resources we can for family reunification.
“We are excited to offer the services so we can help families get back together and give them the tools to succeed.”