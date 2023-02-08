County launches in-house family visitation program; CASA raises concerns about neutrality perception

The rooms at Family Togetherness — Guidance and Support are designed to make parents and children feel more at home during supervised visitation. (Courtesy photo/Montrose County )

Montrose County has opened its own, in-house parental visitation program, with integrated services aimed at reducing a family’s involvement in the child welfare system.

The Family Togetherness — Guidance and Support Program provides court-ordered supervised visits for families with dependency and neglect cases.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?