A fresh step toward the long-awaited renovation of the historic Montrose County courthouse will begin by about Aug. 1, when the making of design, architectural and engineering plans is to start.

Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday approved a contract with Stryker & Company for the work, in the amount of $396,718. This work will develop all of the necessary construction drawings and information needed for a guaranteed maximum price of the renovation and rehabilitation work on the century-old historic sandstone building that sits prominently on the edge of South First Street at Townsend Avenue.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

