A fresh step toward the long-awaited renovation of the historic Montrose County courthouse will begin by about Aug. 1, when the making of design, architectural and engineering plans is to start.
Montrose County commissioners on Wednesday approved a contract with Stryker & Company for the work, in the amount of $396,718. This work will develop all of the necessary construction drawings and information needed for a guaranteed maximum price of the renovation and rehabilitation work on the century-old historic sandstone building that sits prominently on the edge of South First Street at Townsend Avenue.
The second phase — if the county proceeds with it following receipt of the maximum guaranteed price (due Dec. 20) — would entail the actual construction work. That work is to be completed by Sept. 1, 2025, barring change orders and any unavoidable delays that should arise.
Overall, the county has $14.7 million set aside for the project in its capital fund that has accrued over the years, and the contract has set a not-to-exceed amount of $11 million for phase two. General fund transfers are routinely made into the county’s capital expenditures fund as part of the annual, public budget-setting process.
“This was a long time coming,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said Thursday. The county has had improvements on its radar for years and was poised to begin the project in 2020, only to be derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. All systems are go now, however.
“The county can afford it. We’re not going to issue any debt. It’s taken us a long time to save up for this project, and hopefully, we can do it without issuing debt,” said Caddy.
Montrose County previously secured $7.725 million in congressionally directed spending for the courthouse project. In April, though, commissioners formally turned it down, deeming the conditions of the funding (disbursed through the U.S. Department of Agriculture) as too onerous.
That wasn’t the end of the story, though. On May 16, Caddy, with Commissioners Sue Hansen and Roger Rash, sent a formal letter of re-engagement to USDA State Director Armando Valdez. The letter notes Valdez made visits to Montrose to better understand the project and says his “willingness to reconsider USA requirements for the project has been a welcome surprise.”
Montrose County has also continued working with U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper’s office staff on the matter, too. “We’re still in conversations. However, it is important to note the county has budgeted $14.7 million,” Montrose County Communications Director Katie Yergensen said. “We’ve been saving and preparing for a while. We want to be fiscally conservative with taxpayer dollars and preserve this gem of a building.”
The courthouse is on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1922, it was formally dedicated Dec. 7, 1923. In 2022, the Grand Lodge of Masons in Colorado marked the laying of the original cornerstone (1922) in a special rededication ceremony.
Court has not been held in the building for decades now, but it is home to the county assessor, treasurer and geographic information system department. Until recently, it also housed the Montrose County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, which this year moved across the alley into renovated space.
The treasurer, GIS and assessor will temporarily relocate once actual construction starts and return when it is complete. At that time the county commissioners’ offices and chambers will take up residence in the historic structure, as will admin staff and the veteran services officer.
The county in early May issued a request for proposals for the renovation work on the structure, whose interior is 31,260 square feet. Interior work, per the RFP, is to include new elevator, new restrooms, structural stabilization, electrical, mechanical, plumbing and security features.
Exterior work listed in the RFP includes staircase rehab in compliance with current codes and historic considerations, roofing assembly replacement, landscaping and Americans With Disabilities-compliant access routes, as well has rehab, repair or replacement of features such as trim, masonry, doors and windows, again with an eye to preservation.
Stryker is a good fit for the project, Caddy said — it is a local company that has done some work on the courthouse interior before, and is familiar with the building. Stryker submitted the only responsive, responsible bid.
“They met all the requirements. I’m pleased with Stryker myself,” Caddy said. “The bid came in at a good price, $11 million total. One nice thing, with it being a local contractor, the money will stay in our community. … I think it’s very important to go with a local contractor. I think they have more at stake doing a good job for us than an out of state contractor.”
Caddy also noted the courthouse lobby holds a memorial dedicated to Montrose’s WWI service members. The renovation will be dedicated to all members of the military.
Hansen, in provided remarks, noted the courthouse celebrates 100 years in December, so it is fitting that renovation work begins this year.
“I’m equally excited that a local contractor was awarded the bid. Keeping a construction contract this size with a local contractor positively impacts our economy,” she said.
Rash thanked county staff, saying they “knocked it out of the park” in an 11th-hour scramble to move the project forward. “This project has been overdue for decades and I’m glad we were able to make it a priority. I am hopeful that this renovation will bring another 100 years of this iconic building,” he said, also in remarks provided in a county news release.
Stryker General Manager Jimmy Merritt said the company feels privileged to land the bid.
“We know the importance and significance of this building to the community and are excited to work with the county staff to develop the programming for a new, efficient office space while preserving the historical look and feel of what was built 100 years ago,” Merritt said, also in the news release.
“This truly is a community project, with original framing timbers being logged off of the Uncompahgre Plateau and stone quarried just west of Montrose. We are honored to be a part of such a significant project. Being a local contractor and having worked on many historical renovations we feel confident that we have the experience to complete this project on time and within the county’s proposed budget.”