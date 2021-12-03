County names new fair board after ‘unprecedented’ response to call for applications

When Montrose County commissioners updated the bylaws for the Montrose County Fair Board and discharged its current members, the worry was the new requirements might prove too restrictive to seat a new board.
But 17 applied for the nine-member body, a turnout the county fair’s liaison called “unprecedented.”
At least one new board member agrees.
“This is the first time we’ve had more than two or three applicants,” said Chris Cohick, who was named to a one-year term on the reorganized board on Friday, along with Kim Wilson and Justin Gleason.
“I do think it (bylaw changes) encouraged that. That proved to me that it did. I was wondering as well, but with 17 applicants, I would say it is encouraging,” added Cohick, who previously on the fair board, but left it shortly before Montrose County commissioners reorganized it last month.
Matt Box, Kelsey Klock and Tammy Stroup were appointed to two-year terms and Cody Brown, Raymie Suppes and Chad Dunlap were appointed for three.
The terms are one, two, or three years to stagger them initially, but thereafter, all appointments will be for three years, county fairgrounds Director Stoney Fields told Montrose County commissioners during their Friday special meeting.
On Nov. 17, the commissioners restructured the board and updated operating procedures, a move that unseated all of the then-members.
According to the qualifications in the new bylaws, no board member can be the close relative, guardian or primary caretaker of a child who participates in the junior show, junior livestock auction or royalty competition of the fair. Also, no youth whose close relative, guardian or caretaker who has been on the fair board since Sept. 1 of the year preceding fair can compete in those programs. (For next year’s fair, the date is extended to Dec. 1.)
All board members are expected to attend the regular meetings and any member with two unexcused absences in one calendar year can be recommended for removal. During fair week, board members must be available for the entire duration of the fair and contribute to tasks as requested.
“We should all be super happy about the fact that there were 17 applicants, which is unprecedented. In the five years that I’ve been here, cumulative, we’ve never had 17 applicants,” Fields said.
“For a very short time window that was available, to end up with that many people and the quality we did, I think is something we should commend you guys (commissioners) for, for your changes and insights.”
Commissioner Sue Hansen commended everyone who applied and encouraged those who had not been selected to consider joining a fair committee.
“The fair is really important to Montrose County. It is impressive that we had so many people, considering we had a bylaw change that was potentially sort of upsetting to a number of people, but generally, people (were) in support of that,” she said.
“It needed to be done,” Commissioner Keith Caddy said. “Those changes needed to be done for a lot of years and I think we’ve done the right thing. The response we had from the public definitely says we did the right thing.”
Any county resident who met the new qualifications was invited to apply. Suppes was the only one of the previous five-member board to be selected again; it was not known whether the other four had reapplied.
Hansen also said during the special meeting that people might recognize some of the new members from previous boards; she said this was done because institutional knowledge of how the fair is supposed to be conducted is important to pulling off an endeavor of such magnitude.
Cohick and one of his fellow new board members, Stroup, said they were looking forward to continuing the county fair tradition and supporting youth involvement in agriculture.
“I used to be in 4-H and FFA as a kid. I just absolutely love the fair,” Stroup said. With the support of Ouray County Sheriff Justin Perry, whose undersheriff she is, Stroup was able to clear her evening calendar enough to meet the new time commitments required for the fair board members. (Stroup resides in Montrose County.) “It’s truly something that I love, just the whole fair and rodeo atmosphere, the kids, all of it,” Stroup said.
“We’re just trying to make the best experience for these kids and to show off all the work they do,” said Cohick. “I just want to keep doing my part to make that experience the best we can for them. We’re losing a lot of community and county fairs. I want to do my part to keep that from happening in Montrose.”
The fair is valuable for more than just agriculture; it promotes a way of life and puts it in front of newcomers who might be less familiar with that kind of lifestyle, he said.
“It’s been a huge part of Montrose County forever and we want to keep that part in our community. We kind of have a small town feel and we want to keep agriculture involved in that,” Cohick said, noting a growing influx of new county residents, with newer interests. “We want to include those and develop those into our fair as well,” he said.
“I think it’s a good, all-around community event. It’s good bringing families together,” Stroup said.
“It lets people appreciate what we do have around us. We have hardworking kids who still live in a rural, agricultural setting. It kind of promotes our farmer and rancher history. … I’m excited to be part of something that is community based.”
Cohick previously served five years on the fair board, including time as the body’s president. He said he’s confident the new board can present a successful fair.
“We will without a doubt have a fair and I think it will be just as good as last year’s. We’ve got a lot of new excitement and a lot of new interest in it. I think it will be a great fair and I have no doubt we’ll catch up and make it happen,” he said.
“I really appreciate the support the county and community gives these kids and the fair. We hope to build that even more and continue that support. Personally, I really appreciate everything the community does for these kids and the fair.”
The new board is set to meet publicly at 7 p.m. Dec. 21, in the Pioneer Room of Friendship Hall. For more information about the fair, visit montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.
“I truly feel like this is going to be a very strong board,” Fields said during the commissioners’ meeting.
“ … there was a lot of response for people who, for lack of better terms, were in the woodwork waiting for some of these bylaw changes to come to fruition, to actually become part of the fair board.”
Fields said all 17 candidates were strong and that when those who weren’t selected were informed on Thursday, many offered to help in other ways.
“In reality, I think this is one of the best situations I’ve been in since being the liaison for the county fair,” he said.
“The level of experience we have on this board with both new additions and a few seasoned members is top-notch,” Caddy said, in the county’s press release announcing the new board.
“These members will help ensure the agricultural and livestock heritage of the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo, as well as help promote agriculture countywide.”