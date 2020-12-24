County: No plans to apply for new Five Star Program, focused on helping local businesses stay open safely

County and city leaders continued to show support for local businesses on Wednesday, advocating for a clear message to keep establishments open: stay open safely.
The message is part of what was relayed during a business update from the city and county as they lend support and guidance to business owners in the area.
The current two-week period in Montrose County has seen slight improvements regarding county dial metrics, including a drop in the positivity rate (13% to 11%) and two-week cumulative incidence figures (1,267 to 1,094), helping the county remain in “orange” (high risk) on the state’s dial dashboard.
The 14-day incidence of county hospitalizations also hasn’t surpassed Level Red. As of Monday, six were reported hospitalized because of COVID, though the death toll climbed from 21 to 27.
The county also reviewed the Five Star State Certification Program, piloted by Mesa County and adopted by the state last week. The program, which is voluntary and requires counties to apply, allows certified businesses to operate at increased capacity limits.
For example, a restaurant in a Level Red county (closed to indoor dining) that participates in the program, if it qualifies, may operate at Level Orange levels, which allows for 25% capacity, though with requirements and guidelines that are much more rigorous than those set by local public health agencies.
For now, the county’s goal is to remain at Level Orange, Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen said, rather than apply for the program at this moment. (Hansen, though, said the county has not eliminated the possibility of applying for the program if such action is needed to support local businesses.)
“I think it’s better for us to stay in orange,” said Hansen, who added earlier on during the meeting that Montrose is doing well and improving metric wise. “We’re not closing anything down. If a business closes down, they are doing it on their own volition. We have not asked anybody to close their business down.”
With metrics in the county trending away from Level Red, and the stringent enforcement of requirements (site visits, regular inspections, screening customers, developing and implementing specific plans, among others) required by the state that will make it tough to police, Hansen said, participation in the program would make it much more difficult for not just county staff, who are occupied with many duties (contact tracing, disease control and now, vaccine delivery), but local business owners already working vigorously to operate during a pandemic.
“It would be very difficult to keep up with this,” Hansen said.
Additionally, county data shows that virus spread is not occurring at local restaurants, Hansen added.
(Also, Montrose County could apply for the program, but it would not activate until the two-week incidence rate falls below Level Red (which Montrose exceeded during this two week period, even with the decrease). The program requires the metrics to meet all Level Orange thresholds to be eligible.)
Hansen said she has been visiting local businesses while championing the “stay open safely” campaign, which includes continuing to educate business owners on understanding guidelines, restrictions and sanitation needs.
The county has also started to supply masks donned with the term “Support Local Business.”
“We’re all in this together,” Hansen later told the Montrose Daily Press.
The county has zeroed in on prevention (staying home when sick, mask wearing, sanitizing high touch areas) as a key aspect to curb virus spread.
The county is also uninterested in seeing businesses shut down.
“What would Montrose look like if all our businesses just shut down?” Hansen asked. “It would be awful. So we have to make sure that we keep our economy robust, and the small businesses are a key to that.”
When asked how local businesses could better manage non-compliant customers who refuse to wear a mask, Hansen said signage that’s more descriptive and shares a personal message may help.
Though Montrose won’t currently participate in the program, Hansen said educational videos that show safety is being implemented could help businesses owners eager to share the message that they are following safety protocols and guidelines.
If posted on social media, the communication may help increase traffic for businesses struggling to bring in patrons due to safety concerns.
Hansen commended the community’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, as well as businesses that are following safety requirements, and remains optimistic that Montrose is on the right path in terms of its stance on the dial. (The goal beyond staying in orange is moving back to “yellow,” and later to “green.”)
“We’re doing a great job as a county, as a community,” Hansen said. “So even though you don’t see mask compliance everywhere, our numbers still are going down. ... It does tell me that what we’re doing is working.”
To offer public input and thoughts (or further questions) regarding the program, Hansen can be reached at 970-596-0620.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.