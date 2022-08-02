Planning commissioners pumped the brakes on possible changes to the Montrose County subdivision regulations, after citizens raised concerns about frontage- and access easement-length requirements.
The proposed changes include shrinking access easements to 660 feet and requiring a minimum road frontage for lots in minor subdivisions to be 200 feet. Another proposed update would have additional subdivisions of lots within an existing subdivision that was recorded on or after Feb. 6, 1978 (“re-subdivision”) to be processed as a preliminary plan and approved by county commissioners as a final plat. This change would also include frontage road requirements. (See related information.)
After earlier workshops and meetings, the Montrose County planning commissioners considered on July 28 whether to recommend approval or denial to the Montrose County Board of Commissioners.
But it was clear to Planning Chair Lana Kinsey and the other commissioners that more discussion was needed, as well as input from the county engineering department. Despite the other meetings at which the proposed changes were vetted, questions lingered, she said. “I think we need to bring it back amongst ourselves for one more review …. and iron out a few details,” Kinsey said.
The 660-foot access easement limits will hamper the ability to subdivide larger lots of, for instance, 80 to 100 acres, Fred Ballard of Del-Mont Consultants said during public comment July 28. He said he reviewed other area counties and found those with easements of up to 1 mile.
Further, if someone was subdividing property into three lots, two of them would have to have 200 feet of frontage road, while only one lot could use the access easement, which in turn would require more driveways — something the county road and bridge department doesn’t want, Ballard said.
He added that even some of the planning commissioners’ property wouldn’t conform to the proposed changes.
“I thought we were looking for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Montrose County. … Two-hundred-foot regulations is very excessive,” Ballard said.
Curtailing the length of access easements will limit people’s ability to pass along their property, he also said. “It’s going to take people’s property rights away … They will not be able to convey to their kids, the farmers that have been here for 50 years, 100 years; they have property in their family. They will no longer be able to convey the property to their kids. … They would have to build a road.”
Ballard noted a common local lament is that younger generations are not staying in Montrose. The proposed updates to the subdivision regulations stand to boost property costs up to $100,000, in his estimate, he said, calling for the 200-foot requirement to be dropped back to 30 feet.
“Either we change the regulations or we deny the proposed regulations as presented,” Ballard said.
Montrose County Surveyor Nick Barrett said the county needs to be careful in citing health, safety and welfare without corresponding data to demonstrate that a 200-foot road frontage is safer. When it comes to traffic, safety is usually driven by crash and fatality data, he said.
“I don’t know that there has been a study or any type of record that we can show that driveways closer together or further apart is safer or is not safer. Are there crashes, is there crash data, is there death data that would support that?” Barrett said.
“ … I’m wondering if there’s a perceived safety aspect of this spacing out of driveways as opposed to an actual safety concern, based on data of crashes, deaths, things like that. I think we need to be careful, from county perspective, of not using perceived safety, especially when many other counties don’t have this requirement and don’t have continuous crashes and deaths.”
When speaking of the proposed access easement length requirements, Barrett noted houses on some properties are a mile or more back on existing easements. The county has 4-wheel drive ambulances and fire equipment capable of reaching homes on longer easements in a timely manner.
“To suddenly limit it to 660 feet because of safety concerns, I think there needs to be something to support that, especially when surrounding counties allow much longer access easements,” Barrett said.
“I think there needs to be some consideration from a county perspective to not take away people’s rights from their property, based on some perceived safety items. There needs to be something to back it up.”
Barrett also cautioned against regulations that would serve to create more roads that would ultimately land on the county’s already full maintenance schedule.
Planning Director Steve White had earlier reminded planning commissioners that no regulations have changed yet and that staff wants to collect data.
When Planning Commissioner Cliff Dodge later asked about the safety issue, staff said the idea is to have access directly onto a county road because, although not every county road may be in perfect condition at any time, there is no guarantee at all that any private driveway will be maintained well enough for emergency vehicles. The idea is to have shorter driveways onto frontage roads, as opposed to long driveways.
“It seems to be that in this instance, it’s the county versus the county,” Dodge said, adding that he would like to see safety data before affecting property rights.
White noted the need to make sure road and bridge standard specifications and the subdivision regulation changes, if any, work in concert.
“There is no question that anytime we change regulations, we affect property rights, no question about it,” White said. “Even if we make the regulations less, that affects property rights. Anything we do affects somebody. This will never be perfect. It’s about finding that balance.”
The rest of the planning commission agreed with Kinsey, finding valid concerns had been raised, requiring consultation with the county engineer, before they could decide whether to recommend the proposed changes to the county commissioners.
“I can already tell we need more discussion,” Planning Commissioner Charles Anderson said.
The Montrose County Planning Commission will hold a staff workshop Aug. 11 and hear from the county engineer’s department, with the goal of making sure any changes align sensibly with road requirements and related issues. At their Aug. 25 meeting, the planning commissioners will decide yes or no on recommending the proposed updates to the Montrose County commissioners, who will ultimately vote on the changes.
The public can attend the Aug. 11 and Aug. 25 meetings (at Public Works on LaSalle Road), however, the planning commission’s public hearing on the matter is closed.
