Planning commissioners pumped the brakes on possible changes to the Montrose County subdivision regulations, after citizens raised concerns about frontage- and access easement-length requirements.

The proposed changes include shrinking access easements to 660 feet and requiring a minimum road frontage for lots in minor subdivisions to be 200 feet. Another proposed update would have additional subdivisions of lots within an existing subdivision that was recorded on or after Feb. 6, 1978 (“re-subdivision”) to be processed as a preliminary plan and approved by county commissioners as a final plat. This change would also include frontage road requirements. (See related information.)



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

