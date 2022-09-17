In response to a state directive, Montrose County is likely to subcontract to a local clinic immunization services.

The state health department notified Montrose County Public Health Director Jim Austin that the county must either open its own clinic to provide the immunizations or contract the work out to a partner agency. Commissioners are considering River Valley Family Health Centers for the work — “the obvious choice,” Austin told them during a work session earlier this week.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

