Voter precincts and county commissioner districts are being adjusted in response to population shifts measured in 2020 Census data.
Precincts vary in size from entire subdivisions to the majority of the West End, but they must be no larger than 2,000 eligible voters.
Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes explained that her office needed to craft districts that were as large as possible without exceeding the 2,000 voter maximum. Guidelines from the secretary of state’s office encouraged reducing the total number of precincts if possible.
Although the population of Montrose County grew from 41,276 in 2010 to 42,679 in 2020, there are now 21 precinct districts instead of 28.
If the precincts grow larger over the next decade before the boundaries are redrawn again, they will be split.
The independent redistricting commission that crafted the new boundaries for state legislative boundaries split Montrose County into two state senate districts. All of the county has been in the same senate district since at least 1981.
When crafting the new boundaries, county officials needed to make sure that the precincts lined up with the new split in the state senate district. The western part of the county remains in the 6th District, but the eastern side, which includes the towns of Montrose and Olathe, has been folded into the 5th Senate District.
Staff also aligned the precincts with natural boundaries such as creeks, rivers and roads, as well as special districts, such as the Montrose Fire Protection District.
The new precinct boundaries will affect how the major political parties organize committees, as well as the back-end process for creating, distributing and counting ballots. During general elections, results are reported by each precinct.
The maps were drawn with computer software and the clerk and recorder’s office received assistance from the county’s geographic information systems department.
“We couldn’t have done it without them and their software,” Guynes said.
Changes to the county commissioner’s districts are also under consideration and open to public feedback.
A major change from the process in previous years is that incarcerated people are counted at their last-known home address, which affected 71 people in Montrose County according to a press release.
Some of the alterations to the previous map were in response to the state senate district shift and population growth, Lisa Goetsch, Montrose County GIS manager, said to the board of commissioners on Jan. 19.
The commissioner district maps are open for public comment and review, but will likely be approved by the end of February.
County commissioners are required to live in the district they represent, but are voted on by the entire county. The new boundaries do not affect any of the three commissioners currently in office.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.