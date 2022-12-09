County rejects rezone request for U.S. 550 property after neighborhood pushback

A Tuesday Montrose County commissioners' hearing for a proposed rezone of property on U.S. 550 was in many ways a repeat of the planning commission’s hearing on the matter last month: A full room. Worries about a gas station being built on the 3 acres up for a zoning change from general agriculture to commercial — and in the end, the same result.
The rezone request was denied, to the sound of applause.
Property owners Krys and Andy Bartol and their real estate representative John Renfrow (acting as applicant) sought the rezone at 21044 U. S. 550, an area that lies in what the 2010 county master plan has designated as a commercial node.
Renfrow made their case to commissioners after the planning commission’s denial in November, a denial issued despite planning staff having green-lighted the application.
Renfrow reiterated there are no current plans to seek approval for a gas station. He said he was hired to help the lease the property to people who are interested in an existing warehouse on the land. The warehouse building has housed non-conforming uses in the past.
“It’s a shop. The issue and problem I had and communicated with the owner is that we’re in an agricultural zone. The letters (of interest) that we were going through and doing are not necessarily grandfathered in going forward. Even though there’s been past historical use for quite some time on the property, it doesn’t mean it meets county code or master plan,” he said.
Renfrow said he and the owners then began talking with the county about what to do.
“We tried to check every box accordingly,” Renfrow said. The box-checking addressed looking at traffic safety and conferring with the Colorado Department of Transportation. The owners vacated their frontage access to help address safety issues and that is part of the county’s criteria.
“The thing we’re running into is, we went out, marketed it. We have lots of letters of intent with tenants that are wanting this warehouse,” Renfrow said.
The rub: the tenants could not use the warehouse for their intended commercial purposes as long as it sits on land zoned as general agriculture.
Renfrow went on to stress that although as a commercial developer, he has in the past represented gas stations, he had only mentioned he would like to keep the option open in the future for the property in question.
“I don’t have a gas station in my pocket to kind of go through and whip out to go put into that. The focus has been on the lease aspect in order to make sure I am compliant with the code,” he said.
“We spent a lot of time trying to meet the criteria of the county to the letter, to check every box and make sure we’re doing it correctly. If it’s denied, I don’t know where we go or what we do.”
Residents near the potential rezone area remained dubious that more impactful uses would not occur. They questioned why the applicants were seeking the more permissive commercial rezoning instead of asking to be zoned for general business.
“Once it’s (zoned) commercial, all bets are off,” said Peter Hutchinson, who lives on Trophy Road.
Planning commission members, not staff, had been the ones to raise how the rezone might affect property valuation, he also said, going on to question why the applicants weren’t seeking to be rezoned as general business.
General business is less permissive than commercial zoning, it was said — and some speakers didn’t think the applicants’ desire for commercial zoning instead was a coincidence.
Robin Thompson, who lives on Tailspin Court with a commanding view of Mt. Sneffels (and a somewhat obstructed view of the warehouse building) was among those expressing doubts.
“I would love to believe that (gas station) is not what’s going to happen,” she said. If the applicants just want to lease out the shop building, they should consider asking for a general business rezone, she said — and as she sees it, the reason they didn’t is that commercial zoning allows three things general business does not: “a truck stop, an asphalt plant and a gas station.”
Karen Michaelis drew commissioners’ attention to a previous attempt several years ago to zone the same area as commercial. At the time, there were far fewer homes and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that now sits on the corner had not been built. Michaelis recounted a protest against that zoning request and being told it didn’t matter what they wanted; it mattered what future residents would want.
“Well, these are the future residents. It’s 28 years later and we still don’t want this,” she said.
Travis Thompson said that although the master plan has designated the area as one of the county’s commercial nodes, the plan is now dated. (A master plan is a guiding document for growth.)
On top of that, there is plenty of acreage near the proposed rezone where there are existing non-residential or commercial operations and room for more, he said, spotlighting the Montrose Fire Protection District’s substation on Racine Road and U.S. 550, Valley Lawn Cemetery, businesses, and commercial zoning on Solar Road, as well as an RV park further south down the highway.
“It seems to me the county doesn’t have a lack of commercial property. It doesn’t make sense to plop down what could potentially be a gas station,” Travis Thompson said, adding to that to him, it is “obvious” that a gas station is at least on the applicants’ minds.
Actually siting a gas station would require more than just commercial zoning. What was before commissioners Tuesday was the rezoning request itself.
At the start of the hearing, Montrose County Planning Director Tallmadge Richmond told commissioners his staff had recommended approval in part because of the commercial node designation, which constitutes 500 feet each direction from an intersection.
Although fueling stations are allowed in commercial zones and there is a potential at the 3 acres in question, letters from the applicant showed lease interests from those wanting to operate a workshop-type business, Richmond said.
“I have a shop,” Renfrow said, after commissioners heard from others who had signed up to speak at the public hearing. “We have kind of a use that’s not working correctly.”
He said commissioners have a lot of information to consider, but that the pressing issue is for the land to comply with the zoning code so that the owners can get a tenant into an existing building. Renfrow suggested doing what was necessary to make shop operations legal and perhaps disallow a fueling station.
“If that’s the concern, we can deal with that later on. … We’re open to considering that,” he said.
That didn’t win much sympathy from Commissioner Roger Rash. He said whoever built the warehouse/shop initially didn’t follow existing zoning regulations and now, the applicants appear to want special consideration because of that.
Rash expressed concerns over the growing residential density, despite the master plan having designated the area as a commercial node — and said he was “very concerned” about the prospect of a high-impact business. Commercial zoning would allow businesses like fueling stations and Rash was not convinced the county could legally approve the rezone request and specifically disallow them.
“If we open this up, your client can basically put anything that those rules and regulations state in there. I don’t know if legally, we can go in and cherry-pick what you can and can’t put in there,” Rash said.
Earlier, Robin Thompson implored the county commissioners to think of their overall responsibilities.
“I think it is your duty as commissioners to do your duty to this county,” she said, asking them to consider the worst-case scenario and whether a gas station was in the best interests of one of the most densely populated residential area south of town.
“We didn’t put all our heart and money and soul into these homes to have that impact us financially. I want you guys to ask yourselves … is that still going to be in the best interests, even though this is in a commercial node?” Thompson said.
Although the issue at hand was the rezone application and not specifically what might be built if approved, the conflict underscores the need to review the master plan, Commissioner Sue Hansen said.
“The nature of the area has changed the reason why the node was even there in the first place,” she said, adding that the county must still balance private property rights.
Rash earlier noted that the area is on septic, not sewer, which raises concerns about the groundwater, depending on what might go in under commercial zoning. He also spoke of reevaluating the commercial node status there and in other areas.
“It’s obvious it’s changed. It’s obvious that is a residential neighborhood. That is the thing I’m having a hard time with,” Rash said.
In the end, the commissioners declined to approve the rezone with conditions. Hansen moved to deny the application, which Rash seconded. Commissioner Keith Caddy was also a no vote.