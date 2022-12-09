County rejects rezone request for U.S. 550 property after neighborhood pushback

Real estate agent John Renfrow addresses the Montrose County commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 6, in explaining his clients' application for a rezone that drew opposition from neighbors and was ultimately denied. (Screenshot)

A Tuesday Montrose County commissioners' hearing for a proposed rezone of property on U.S. 550 was in many ways a repeat of the planning commission’s hearing on the matter last month: A full room. Worries about a gas station being built on the 3 acres up for a zoning change from general agriculture to commercial — and in the end, the same result.

 The rezone request was denied, to the sound of applause.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

