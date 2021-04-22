County relaunches Rocky Mountain Oyster and Red Dirt Festival

The year 2020 was difficult for many and different for all — but now, with pandemic restrictions easing, some minds are turning to entertainment and resumption of normal activities.
Montrose County has those folks covered — it’s putting on the Rocky Mountain Oyster and Red Dirt Festival to let ‘em kick up their heels and grab life by the “oysters.”
The festival, presented by Debi Harmon of 20 Sleeps West Real Estate, is Saturday night and is the retooled version of what was to have been a signature event last year at the Montrose County Event Center.
The inaugural Rocky Mountain oyster fest had to be canceled in the face of COVID-19 rules that at the time changed frequently.
“We just thought it was important to take the first step forward in trying to get back to normal in opening the facility and getting people in here again,” Fairgrounds and Event Center Director Emily Sanchez said.
Although the Event Center has been hosting events since last July, its first ticketed event since the pandemic declaration came in March and what the county has bluntly branded the “testicle festival” will be the second.
There will be the eclectic sounds of Red Dirt music — “just off the beaten path country,” is how Sanchez describes the music of headliners Lendon James and the Highway 34 Band out of Loveland, and the Sam Cox Band, hailing from Oklahoma.
Before the bands take the stage Saturday, festival goers can work up their appetite for the main delight by participating in the Gonad Games — a themed obstacle course with teams and an auction to raise funds for the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo royalty program. The teams will be taking what’s thrown at them, from balls to cow-roping and all-in-all “fun, goofy entertainment,” Sanchez said.
Folks can even “brand” the new Event Center mascot, Les, as part of the festivities.
“We’re not taking it too seriously. We want everyone to have a laid-back, fun attitude. We have a lot of themed jokes. We obviously have Rocky Mountain oysters,” she said.
Want to enjoy the festival without the testicle? T’s Concession has you covered. In addition to the main dish, T’s will have loaded nachos, tacos, chicken fingers, chips and candy for purchase.
The Rocky Mountain Oyster and Red Dirt Festival is limited to 500 guests and although restrictions eased, putting Montrose County in level “green” for COVID risks, precautions remain. The county continues with cleaning precautions and with keeping people 6 feet apart. Mask-use is not being enforced at the event.
Sanchez said the festival has been pared back for safety reasons, as well as for cost considerations, and isn’t being looked at as a money-maker this year.
“We’re hoping to break even on it. We’re not anticipating a big loss,” she said.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday, with the Gonad Games starting at 5:30, then the bands, with Lendon James at 7 and Sam Cox at 8 p.m.
Guests may purchase either a general admission ticket for $25 (includes a “nut sampler”) or a “Very Important Baller” ticket for $60. There are no specially priced children’s tickets because of limited capacities and adult content. People can buy their child a ticket, but will pay regular price and are advised adult language will be used during the evening.
Sanchez said about 100 tickets remain.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to get out of the house and experience something you probably don’t experience every day, listen to a few good bands and enjoy the spirit of getting back to normal,” Sanchez said.
“We just want everyone to have a good time, enjoy some Rocky Mountain oysters and other food.”
Tickets can be purchased at www.montrosecountyeventcenter.com/rocky-mountain-oyster-red-dirty-festival. For more information, call 970-964-2180.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
