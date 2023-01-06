Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among nonsmokers in America and claims the lives of nearly 21,000 Americans each year. Radon is also responsible for more than 500 lung cancer deaths in the state each year. In an effort to protect county residents and their families, Montrose County is offering free radon test kits while supplies last. Exposure to radon is a preventable health risk and testing—at the correct time—may help prevent unnecessary exposure. January is National Radon Action Month and Montrose County urges homeowners to take this simple step to protect their families from radon exposure.

"The radon test kits are part of a grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and we are grateful that the region has received grant funding for the past several years to offer this service to homeowners in Montrose County," said Public Health Director Jim Austin. "The kits are an easy way to protect your family and know your risk. There are also resources available to aid with mitigation assistance.” 



