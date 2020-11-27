Montrose cannot test its way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead, must be diligent in prevention measures such as mask-wearing, the county’s pandemic specialist said Tuesday.
Testing alone simply provides a data point, Dr. Joe Adragna told Montrose County commissioners who met via Zoom as the Board of Public Health.
“We cannot depend on testing as we know it right now to stop the virus,” Adragna said. “The right thing is to socially distance and wear your mask.”
Getting a test done too early will likely provide a negative result, even if the person in fact has COVID-19. During the time it takes for symptoms to manifest, the infected person can easily spread the virus to many others.
Conversely, a person who does not have the virus, but another illness, may not receive the treatment he or she actually needs while waiting for test results. That is why having a primary care provider and involving the provider is so important, Adragna said.
“If you’re not well, please connect with health care. There are other illnesses out there and we don’t want to miss those.”
Further, a health care provider who assesses a patient might conclude, based on actual symptoms, that the patient indeed has COVID, irrespective of whether test results are back.
Testing provides information that should be taken in context; consider the sensitivity of the test and consider the prevalence of the disease in a community, he also said.
The push for more testing is coming from well-meaning elected officials and some of the medical community, Adragna told Commissioner Sue Hansen.
As well, some individuals think if they obtain a test before visiting an at-risk person, they are being responsible. Again, a test done immediately after a possible exposure is likely to come back negative, even if the person actually has COVID.
“It’s a false security blanket,” Adragna said.
People who have COVID symptoms or who have been exposed to someone with those symptoms or a confirmed case of the disease need to self-quarantine for two weeks, regardless what their test results say. “The test is not the way to get out of that early,” Adragna said.
He said the messaging needs to remain focused on social-distancing, wearing face coverings, practicing good and thorough hand hygiene, staying home when sick and staying home if exposed to someone who is ill. Testing is not a substitute for those prevention methods.
“We have to keep working on this and get the education out to folks,” Commissioner Roger Rash said, explaining that mass public testing is not the most effective use of limited health resources.
Adragna told Rash the state’s slow turnaround with test results is unacceptable — it can take four or more days at times, which increases the risk of a positive person spreading COVID. Sluggish test results can also cause people who need to be at work in vital fields to remain at home when there is ultimately no proven need.
The county has begun using a lab with a 48-hour return time, he said.
“Again, testing is not the solution; for some, it does matter and we want them to have the result in a timely manner,” Adragna said.
Further, a swift turnaround time on results is vital to contact tracing. He said the state is messaging a high test dependency when there is not adequate state lab support.
Assistant Public Health Director Allison Howe said she worries people lining up for COVID testing at the Event Center see the test in and of itself as a safety net, when it is not.
“I’ve cried with people in line who are so scared,” she said. More than 100 people on both Monday and Tuesday lined up for tests.
The county will operate the drive-through test site through December and is actively working to transition all testing to other providers. Using the county’s drive-through site requires a provider’s order for the test. People can also obtain a test through an order from public health, a medical professional, the medical director of a long-term care facility or an occupational health department of an employer.
They can also seek out a test on their own, though these will not be given at the county test site.
The common test styles in Montrose County are serology, molecular point of care and molecular real time polymerase chain reaction.
According to Adragna’s pandemic response update report presented Tuesday, public health’s testing duty pertains to suspected and confirmed outbreak sites, while long term care facilities conduct surveillance testing of employees and vendors.
The medical community tests non-outbreak illnesses and exposures a clinician has determined to be reasonable and public health follows up on all positive cases to pinpoint outbreaks and identify close contacts for educational, quarantine or isolation efforts.
The county does not have a state-sponsored test site and also lacks the money and clinical staff to an open-access test site not requiring a test order, the report says. Also, there is not sufficient public health benefit to such a site and a non-test prevention strategy is best to cutting the spread.
Accordingly, the county will continue to promote basic mitigation steps, such as mask use.
After Dec. 30, the test site at the Event Center will close, transitioning testing to the medical community.
“Never in modern history has mass testing been conducted by public health on such a scale and for such duration,” the report says.
“This is not the primary function of public health, but rather the medical community. Montrose County is a partner to our excellent medical community, but it is not in the interest of the public to overtake the medical community’s long entrusted role as diagnosticians who use studies when appropriate in the care of their patients.”
The county will be able to distribute vaccinations once they are available. Public health will be supporting a mass vaccination effort in 2021.
Adragna said that vaccines recently released by Pfizer and Moderna have in fact been put through clinical trials and no major adverse reaction has been observed. Public health will disburse vaccines in accordance with the state’s priority system, he said.
Montrose County Attorney Marti Whitmore asked what message could be sent to members of the public who do not want to wear masks and who overlook social distancing — then take umbrage when reminded. These requirements, and people’s reluctance, are creating a struggle for businesses. She asked if there was a way to convey that wearing a mask in a business is an act of courtesy, regardless of personal views.
Adragna said it should just be viewed as a respectful action. “Should your beliefs force me to wear a mask? … No, I think you should stay home if you don’t want to wear a mask,” he said, adding that the debate over the importance of mask use is over — despite mixed signals early on in the pandemic, they do work to stop the spread and they do not impair lung function for most people. Even if the science might prove in the long run that masks did nothing after all, Adragna said wearing them just in case is not harmful.
“I think to the 255,000 who have died in this country so far, most of their families think this is a serious thing,” he said.
“We don’t have a magic bullet to end this.”
Mask-wearing is not going to be a permanent requirement, Adragna added.
“We just want to get through this and we don’t want to shut down business. Wear your mask, so that restaurants doesn’t have to close. How about being respectful to that business owner?”
Just two positive COVID-19 tests in a two-week period will lead to a business being declared an outbreak site and prompt closure.
“I think small businesses have had to take the biggest brunt of this. It is difficult. They don’t want to say no to their patrons,” Hansen said.
Taking the recommended precautions will also help critical facilities, like Montrose Memorial Hospital. The patient census there is relatively low, but that does not mean operational capacity is strong, as staff members there are also affected by possible COVID exposure, Adragna said.
“We all need to practice those good efforts we know will reduce the spread so we can maintain critical workers. Everyone has a role to play in that,” he said.
Adragna and county officials urge people to plan ahead for COVID by knowing in advance where a sick family member can isolate; assembling cleaning supplies; how to keep caregivers safe and, again, having a primary care provider before illness strikes.
“Be prepared. Get connected with a primary care provider and use them to guide you through this,” Adragna said.
“It’s not that simple (matter) of just getting a test.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
The article about testing did not include a single comment about the asymptomatic infected carriers. What is the county health department doing about them? Especially the brazen ones ho refuse to wear a mask and deny being sick.
