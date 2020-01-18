Citing expenses and the availability of similar resources elsewhere, Montrose County is bowing out of family planning and immunization services.
Under a resolution passed Wednesday, the Montrose County Board of Commissioners voted to halt the programs; Title X funding for the programs expires June 30.
The move was made, commissioners and Interim Public Health Director Jim Austin indicated, to eliminate duplication of services.
“We don’t want to duplicate services or compete with private business,” Austin said.
Under the Public Health Act, the county is required to either provide core health services or to determine that these are being provided elsewhere and at a level sufficient to meet local needs.
The county said after thorough discussion and inquiries into the levels of service offered by private providers, it decided to end its immunization and family planning services. “Moreover, once the county’s Title X funding expires, the funding will be available to private partners within the community,” Katie Yergensen, Montrose County media relations manager, said Friday in response to written questions.
Staffers, per the resolution, determined there are ample providers offering family planning services at varying costs and rates, including through federally subsidized medical insurance and Title X.
Montrose County Public Health will no longer apply for grant funds from the state or federal government under Title X for family planning services beyond June 30 and will discontinue its clinical programs for those services and for administering immunizations.
Staff will continue monitoring the availability of such services and inform commissioners if they are no longer sufficient through private providers.
The county’s family planning services entail counseling, pregnancy tests and referrals, annual exams with pap test and abnormal pap followup and care, birth control counseling and supplies, sexually transmitted infection testing, free rapid HIV testing, emergency contraception and vouchers for free and low-cost mammograms.
The immunization services include child and adult immunizations and travel vaccines.
Ending the county’s immunization program will not affect the annual flu vaccine clinic it hosts, Yergensen explained. The drive- and walk-through clinic each fall is undertaken by the Emergency Preparedness and Communicable Diseases division of Montrose County Public Health.
Yergensen reported the county has no concerns regarding immunization rates, because several local providers offer many of the same low-cost and federally funded programs as the immunization clinic.
People currently working as county employees for the immunization or family planning services will be “encouraged to look for employment elsewhere in the medical community,” the county said.
The resolution passed unanimously Wednesday, with little discussion, other than Commissioners Roger Rash and Sue Hansen thanking Austin and others for their work and underscoring the importance of not duplicating services that compete with private providers.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
